WATERLOO — Excessive rainfall has knocked the University Avenue reconstruction project off schedule.
Several other Waterloo streets expected to be replaced this year also have been pushed into next year after record rainfall totals in September and early October.
A project manager overseeing the rebuilding of University from Greenhill Road to just past Ansborough Avenue said it will now be difficult for Peterson Contractors Inc. to wrap up the paving this year as originally expected.
“The large amount of rain, in addition to the large number of rainfall events this year, has made it difficult for the contractor to complete the reconstruction work as quickly as planned,” said Michelle Sweeney of AECOM.
“The contractor will be able to finish the mainline pavement that is currently removed,” she added. “However, depending on weather conditions, it may be difficult for the contractor to finish the north half of University Avenue mainline paving from Falls Avenue to (Greenhill) with the amount of time remaining before colder weather arrives.”
Sweeney said the city and contractor both understand the importance of separating the current head-to-head traffic conditions and creating two lanes of travel in each direction before winter.
She also noted chances of the current phase being finished next spring won’t delay this winter’s planned bid opening on the next phase of University from Greenhill road to the west city limits at Midway Drive.
Interim City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the heavy late-season rains have also hampered work on the city’s annual street reconstruction program financed by the local option sales tax.
Unlike the asphalt overlay contract, which was completed, reconstruction requires digging up the ground for utility work and can be slowed down when the contractor has to work between rain events.
Due to these delays, reconstruction of several streets in the 2018 program will be delayed until the 2019 construction season,” Knutson said.
Those streets include Brookeridge Drive, Caras Road, Lynkaylee Drive and portions of Baltimore Street, Coachman Drive, Golden Valley Drive, Mobile Street, Oakwood Drive, Woodstock Road and the San Marnan Drive frontage road east of Kimball Avenue.
Cedar Falls is still expecting to finish work on its final two phases of the University Avenue construction project by the middle of November, including a stretch of pavement west of Cedar Heights Drive and the “dogbone” roundabouts at the on and off ramps of Iowa Highway 58.
“Certainly the weather has delayed it,” said Community Development Director Stephanie Houk Sheetz. “But we are still anticipating that they will be done.”
Three major Iowa Department of Transportation projects in the Cedar Valley have also been slowed by the weather. But Pete Hjelmstad, IDOT District 2 field services coordinator, said “at this point we are still planning on having everything open to traffic as originally scheduled.”
IDOT plans to have the intersection of Iowa 58 and Viking Road in Cedar Falls open to traffic by Nov. 20, and full completion of the project is still slated for November 2019. Iowa 58 traffic will used the existing southbound lanes through the winter while northbound traffic will use the off and on ramps now under construction.
In Waterloo, the rebuilding of U.S. Highway 63 from Jefferson to Franklin streets is still expected to be fully open to traffic by late November or early December. Some work outside the traveled portion of the highway will need to be finished in the spring.
Hjelmstad said the U.S. 63 project from Franklin to Newell street will remain detoured throughout the winter months, which had been the original plan, and the completion date remains November 2019.
