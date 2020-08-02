West Fork Crossing returns to Cedar Falls council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Plans for a large residential development return to the City Council Monday for a twice-continued public hearing.

The council meets at 7 p.m. by video conference. The public can watch the meeting on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site. Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.

West Fork Crossing is proposed by Echo Development, Brent Dahlstrom and ISG Engineering. The subdivision would be located on 177 acres in southwest Cedar Falls east of Union Road and north of West 27th Street.

Developers are seeking to change the zoning so the entire parcel is RP planned residential district. Approximately 500 single-family homes would be built there on various lot sizes along with roads and other neighborhood infrastructure over seven phases.

However, a disagreement over a condition recommended by city staff threatens to send the development back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for further review.