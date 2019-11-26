WATERLOO — Residents of a westside neighborhood are once again pleading for help from City Hall to deal with a rash of violence.
Representatives of the West Central Neighborhood Association, an area including Baltimore Field and the former Byron Avenue Hy-Vee grocery, brought their concerns to Waterloo City Council members Monday.
“Our neighborhood is desperate for some assistance in dealing with the high crime that is going on,” said association president Carole Gustafson. “We have a flight of people that are selling their houses and leaving our neighborhood just simply because it’s not safe.
“That shouldn’t be happening in Waterloo,” she said. “We should be able to have a safe neighborhood where people can feel confident that they can be living in their homes, that they can go outside their homes if they want to walk a dog or play with their kids.”
Along with several shootings earlier this year, Gustafson said, residents in the area “see drug deals, we see prostitution, we see all kinds of things going on.”
She said much of the problems emanate from rental units located south of the grocery store, which is now called Guddi Mart.
Resident Marcella Gruver, who lives near the apartments, said the Waterloo Post Office stopped delivering mail to residents on Miriam and Palmer drives Sept. 1 following an incident where a man was shot in the leg.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein said she drove through the area Sunday and is determined to have the city address the concerns.
“I’m telling you, I think it’s appalling,” Klein said. “I do not cede one inch of Waterloo property to the bad guys.
“This is in the middle of Waterloo, Iowa,” she added. “And it’s a place where the federal postal workers are afraid to go.”
Councilman Steve Schmitt noted this isn’t the first time West Central Neighborhood residents brought their concerns to the city. A large group of residents filled the council chambers in 2013 after a series of home invasions, burglaries and assaults.
He said the city at the time focused police, code enforcement and other departments on the area.
Mayor Quentin Hart said he and Klein are meeting with a number of people Tuesday to discuss the problems.
“This is not a cookie cutter situation,” Hart said. “This is more than just the amount of police presence that we put into an area.
“This also deals with standards of living and living conditions by landlords,” he added. “This is a systemic problem. We need to take a multi-look approach to this situation.”
