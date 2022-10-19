Weidner named Black Hawk County finance director

WATERLOO — A familiar face will oversee financial affairs for Black Hawk County.

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the appointment of Michelle Weidner as the county’s finance director in a 4-0 vote with no discussion. Supervisor Dan Trelka was absent.

Weidner will take over the position on Oct. 26. Her salary will be $128,000.

She was previously chief financial officer with the city of Waterloo for 21 years. Weidner’s retirement from the city was announced in July and her final day of employment there was Sept. 1. The Courier previously reported that she would use her vacation time up until her last day.

“I tried retirement but I decided to be busy,” she told the supervisors. “I’m excited to be coming on board.”

Before joining the city of Waterloo in 2001, Weidner worked at Hogan-Hansen as a partner in the accounting firm’s tax department. She is a 1983 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa.

Weidner replaces James Perry, who was recently named the chief financial officer of Exceptional Persons, Inc. His last day at the county was Sept. 1.