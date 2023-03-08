WATERLOO — As a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors made its way to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk, LGBTQ+ advocates in the Cedar Valley rallied to speak their voice on state and local issues.

The protestors gathered downtown in Lincoln Park Wednesday night as snow flurries started.

About the same time in Des Moines, Senate File 538 passed in the Iowa House on a 57-39 vote after being approved in the Senate on Tuesday night. If the bill is signed by the governor, transgender minors could not obtain gender-related medical care like hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers or gender-affirming surgeries in the state of Iowa.

Lynette and Russell Hartman, a couple from La Porte City who showed up for the rally, were appalled when told the House had forwarded the bill onto the governor.

“What is happening is frightening and I want to support (the LGBTQ+ community),” Lynette said.

“What Iowa is doing right now puts people in danger,” Russell said.

“They’re signing death certificates for children,” Lynette continued.

This comes days after the Waterloo City Council voted to postpone a discussion on banning conversion therapy in the city – or the practice of attempting to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

The decision to table passed 4-2, with Councilmembers Jonathan Grieder and Rob Nichols voting against it. Officials say the issue will be picked up again after the state Legislature has adjourned, which is scheduled to happen at the end of April.

“I am sorry that Monday did not go the way that we had hoped,” Grieder, who spearheaded the push for the ordinance, said at the rally. “I am sorry that I was blindsided and I’m sorry that we were out-hustled by the forces of bigotry and hatred and anti-LGBTQ+.”

At Monday’s meeting, the council chamber – which seats about 30 people – and the adjacent overflow room were filled beyond capacity, leaving standing room only for many of those who wanted to speak on the ordinance.

Leon Begay, an organizer at the rally, said the “hate groups” target transgender children in the community.

“We saw them gather to intimidate our city into silence,” Begay said. “City councilors Boesen, Chiles, Feuss and Wilder postponed this vote on the ordinance. … They left vulnerable youth and kids of this city, they left them feeling isolated. They left them feeling unsupported and they left them feeling afraid.”

One person who was not involved in the vote Monday night is Ward 4 Councilmember-elect Belinda Creighton-Smith. She won a special election for the seat Tuesday night and spoke at the rally.

“Blood has been shed. Too many lives have been destroyed. Too many families have been severed by this notion of individuals who don’t conform to a certain way of being ostracized and literally socially decimated. Enough is enough,” she said.

“Together, folks, we have a louder voice, together we have greater power. Together we have the power to not only dismantle the systems of oppression but to make this community your beloved community that we claim to be.”

Another local government official who spoke was Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz.

He talked about the death of his late husband, Logun Buckley, who died by suicide in December 2021. Schwartz detailed a piece of trauma Buckley shared with him a few nights before his death – the fact Buckley did not feel comfortable expressing his femininity.

“But he said, ‘I just don’t feel safe. I don’t feel safe in Iowa. I’ve never felt safe,’” Schwartz recounted, adding that the day before Buckley’s death he was called a slur.

“We know what (being called that) does to us," he said. "We know that these years and years of trauma and how that adds up and piles up into somebody, and how a moment of irrationality can wipe away – take away all the beauty – all the decades that were left.”

Schwartz went on to detail how instrumental Buckley was in Councilmember Dave Boesen's election campaign. He said he sent an email to Boesen asking him to support the ban on conversion therapy by telling Buckley’s story and that Buckley’s aunt underwent conversion therapy.

“The only response I got from Dave Boesen? None,” Schwartz said, calling him a coward. He asked voters not to let Boesen "represent you anymore.”

Schwartz said that the community is, in fact, progressive but those values need to be reflected in the government.

“Right now they’re not standing up for us," he said, referencing the council's rationale for postponing further approvals of the ordinance. "We don’t wait to see what the state is going to do – the state is descending into fascism.

“I can tell you, as a young gay kid myself that was beat up and attacked, if I had an example, if I had seen that the City Council was fighting for me … it would have saved me years and years of turmoil and heartache," Schwartz said. "And it might have saved my husband’s life.”

