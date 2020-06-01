‘We’re not going to let you hijack our message,’ black Iowa lawmakers says to violent protestors

“We knew we had to step in so these young people’s message could get across, but these individuals who hijacked it, a message has to be sent to them: We are all in this together. And we’re not going to let you hijack our babies, we’re not going to let you hijack our message, and that you need to take that out of Iowa,” Abdul-Samad said. “Because Iowans have come together to stand together and make sure that you can’t hijack what we have.”

Protests happened throughout the weekend and across the state -- in Des Moines, Davenport, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Sioux City -- as demonstrators expressed their anger at the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Protests continued Monday night, as Abdul-Samad encouraged hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Capitol in Des Moines to remain peaceful.

In Waterloo, a vigil at Lincoln Park marked the third demonstration in four nights in the wake of the Minneapolis death.

Reynolds said Monday she wants protesters to know their message has been heard, and state leaders must work to “implement systemic change.”