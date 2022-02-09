'We need to motivate people:' Dem, GOP caucuses Monday highlight candidates, drum up support

BLACK HAWK COUNTY -- If there's an official kick-off to this year's election season, it was Monday night, when candidates appealed to party members to back their campaigns and drum up enthusiasm for the nonpresidential election in November.

The off-year 2022 precinct caucuses are not where party members choose nominees for office. That happens June 7, when elections takes place for federal, state and local candidates.

Monday's main business was allowing constituents to submit platform resolutions that tell the state and federal parties what they're hoping to focus on in the coming year.

Those seeking office offered up nominating petitions for those in attendance to sign, working to get the required number of signatures to appear on the ballot. Elected officials and prospective candidates gave brief speeches, serving up policy proposals and get-out-the-vote motivational speeches.

Black Hawk County Democrats held caucuses in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Hudson, simulcasting video streams and speeches of all three locations and conducting party business as one body, with the central hub at the UAW Local 838 Hall.

Between 180 and 200 Democrats attended the caucuses, said Vikki Brown, county party chair. That was pretty good, she said, given ongoing concerns around the winter spike of COVID-19 and the caucuses being in-person only.

The highest-profile candidate to speak was Liz Mathis, who is running for the right to face Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson in the new Congressional District 2 that includes Black Hawk County. Mathis touted her time in the Cedar Valley, 18 years working at KWWL and teaching at Wartburg College, as well as how she grew up on a Clinton County farm.

"I decided to run when I saw that Ashley Hinson was taking some bad votes," Mathis said, calling out Hinson's votes against the Jan. 6 commission, voting rights bill, the Violence Against Women Act and infrastructure bills. "Who would vote no? She did, and we're going to hold her accountable for that."

Mathis noted the newly created District 2 "has 18,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans," and noted her fundraising and polling showed the race is competitive.

"It's a huge, huge ground game this summer," Mathis said. "I need your help. We need to motivate people and energize this party so that people get out and vote."

Glenn Hurst, a candidate from Mindon running for U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley's seat, spoke about what separates him from Democratic front-runner Abby Finkenauer.

"We've put candidates forward that are 'Republicans would like me' candidates, and those candidates in the last four general elections have lost," Hurst said, noting he favored Medicare for All and creating a "green economy" to combat climate change. "I believe that we must put a candidate forward that is extremely different from Chuck Grassley."

Democrats serving in the Legislature spoke from all three locations, including Sens. Bill Dotzler and Eric Giddens, and Reps. Timi Brown-Powers, Bob Kressig, Ras Smith and Dave Williams. Smith and Williams are not seeking re-election.

Republicans of Black Hawk County held 10 caucuses -- three in Waterloo, three in Cedar Falls, and one each in Evansdale, Dunkerton, Hudson and La Porte City.

County chair Don Share didn't have a head count, but said it was a decent turnout for an off year. No candidates or elected officials came to speak, he said.

Platform resolutions will be considered at each party's county convention. Republicans will hold their convention March 12 at the National Cattle Congress Pavilion in Waterloo. Democrats will hold theirs March 26 at Central Middle School in Waterloo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.