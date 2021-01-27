'We can't continue to abuse taxpayers:' Ashley Hinson named to House Budget Committee

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa's 4th District was also named to Budget. He and Hinson are two of eight freshmen on the Republican side of the committee.

"What I think it speaks to is the strength of our freshman class," Hinson said, adding she thought the new voices would "add perspective to that committee."

Hinson also is one of seven Republicans on the committee who won their election with less than a 60% majority. She beat former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer with 51.2% of the vote, the tightest electoral margin of those seated on Budget.

Hinson said she believed she was named to the committee because of her background on an appropriations subcommittee in the Iowa Legislature.

"The number one reason I ran for office was to be a hawk for taxpayers. That seems to have gotten lost in Washington, D.C.," Hinson said. "We need to remember who we work for and really consider all these decisions right now."

In a news release from her office, Hinson said she would work through both Budget and Appropriations committees to "reform our broken spending system," and has criticized some spending proposals by President Joe Biden.