'We can't continue to abuse taxpayers:' Ashley Hinson named to House Budget Committee (copy)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It was no secret U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson was gunning for a seat on the U.S. House Budget Committee.
Hinson, a Republican just starting her first two-year term for Iowa’s 1st District, said in her election night acceptance speech in November she was hoping to be named the committee that oversees the federal budgeting process.
On Wednesday morning, she was one of 12 House Republicans named to the committee, with additional members to be named later. House Democrats named 21 members Tuesday.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is a longtime Senate Budget Committee member.
“It’s a stellar committee assignment,” Hinson said in a phone call with The Courier Wednesday morning.
Last week Hinson was named to the House Appropriations Committee, a prestige assignment political experts say shows House Republicans are positioning Hinson for success.
“That’s significant that she’s on both of those,” said Christopher Larimer, associate professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa. “By putting her on those two committees, it immediately raises her profile within the party. That’s something she can use on the campaign trail.”
U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa’s 4th District was also named to Budget. He and Hinson are two of eight freshmen on the Republican side of the committee.
“What I think it speaks to is the strength of our freshman class,” Hinson said, adding she thought the new voices would “add perspective to that committee.”