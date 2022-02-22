'We are serving our taxpayers very well:' County budget unopposed during public hearing

WATERLOO -- Supervisors unanimously passed Black Hawk County's budget for the next fiscal year, with one praising it as "fantastic" during a public hearing at which no one spoke against it.

The fiscal year 2023 budget was approved 4-0 on Tuesday, with board chair Craig White absent.

"This is a good budget," said Supervisor Dan Trelka. "When you look at our budgets over the years, they've collectively been fantastic budgets."

Officially, the county is increasing its tax asking by 4.45% for the general fund and 5.12% for the rural fund for FY23, which begins July 1. But two large decreases will mean county property owners will see a tax reduction of 7.74% for rural residents and 8.86% for urban residents.

"I think that we really did a great job across all departments and the board this year, creating a budget that continues to provide high-quality services and even expand those services while reducing taxes," said Supervisor Chris Schwartz.

The mental health levy is gone from the budget, taken over by the state of Iowa this year. Additionally, the debt service levy for the county is decreasing by nearly a quarter, or 24.72%, in the next fiscal year. County Finance Director James Perry noted earlier this month one bond had been paid in full, and the county was seeing an increase in revenue as a result of the local option sales tax, which benefits the debt service.

"The planets aligned: We have (American Rescue Plan) funds, the state took mental health funding ... (and) this board's debt service approach has had a significant impact," Trelka said. He added the "decisions this board made on Country View" and the "reorganization of public health" had the biggest impacts.

"I'd venture to say 98% of the counties are jealous of the budgets we have," Trelka added. "Collectively, we are serving our taxpayers very well, and nobody can deny that."

Supervisor Linda Laylin warned the budget is only one of the decisions the board has to make in the coming year, pointing out the county's nearly $25 million in federal ARP funding would be gone "very easily."

The county is still completing a space needs assessment for each of its departments, and beyond that has heard pleas from mayors within the county who need help paying for projects.

"It's definitely unknown territory for us, and we've got a lot of difficult decisions," Laylin said.

Supervisor Tom Little declined to speak on the budget, but said at the end of the meeting he was "disappointed and finally disgusted" after reading about allegations brought to light over the past year regarding fellow Supervisor White.

"I thought it was character assassination," Little said. "Craig White doesn't always say the right things and he's not always politically correct. Bottom line is, he's human like the rest of us and makes mistakes."

The allegations, which ran in The Courier on Sunday, are from county employees as well as the security company working for the county, detailing incidents where White is accused of yelling at or belittling them.

Little noted White's status as a "longtime veteran that to this day is still working and helping veterans" through his service on the Memorial Hall commission and as co-chair of the Honor Flight.

"I don't know if he's running, but if he is, I'll support him, and I hope the veterans of this county stand up for him," Little said.

White, a Democrat, has not indicated if he plans to run for re-election for his seat, one of two at-large seats up this November. Trelka, a Republican, has announced he plans to run again, and Democrat Tavis Hall, the director of Experience Waterloo, has also announced a run.

