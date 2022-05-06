Waverly's Rail Trail bridges will need to be replaced, repaired in five to seven years

WAVERLY – While still at least five years away, the Ivanhoe Rail Trail Bridge on the city’s segment of Rolling Prairie Trail will need to replaced.

The other seven trail bridges also must be either repaired or replaced the Waverly City Council learning Monday.

The council unanimously endorsed an application Monday for $278,400 in federal funding for construction costs through the Iowa Northland Regional Transportation Authority’s Transportation Alternatives Program.

That amount is 80% of $348,000, the estimated construction cost.

The bridge is a single 120-foot long span, and the hope is the replacement also will allow for more clearance for traffic and farm equipment.

A map in the application shows the Ivanhoe bridge is a couple miles southeast of city limits.

“Waverly’s Rolling Prairie Trail (including the Waverly Rail Trail section) is emerging as a statewide significant trail in Iowa and is the backbone of Waverly’s intra-city trail system that connects multiple park lands,” said City Administrator James Bronner in a memo to council.

Design work is scheduled for March 2025.

Staff deemed the application a “good opportunity” to request funds for a bridge that’s “the worst of the bunch,” after having failed to secure funding through two other opportunities.

City Engineer Mike Cherry made it clear to councilors that the Ivanhoe bridge has the “lowest load rating,” meaning, in part, it’s unable to support the weight of construction equipment needing to get over it for continued upkeep and maintenance of the trails.

There is no other way to access the trail other than the bridge and the one to the west over Baskins Creek, said Cherry.

“We’re now to the point where this bridge is no longer able to support that fully loaded dump truck,” Cherry said.

Bronner said the smaller bridges “may have a little better chance” of being covered by local funding compared with Ivanhoe, “which is a little bit of a larger structure.”

“We can start to prioritize what needs to be done, but at some point they will all have to be done, probably in about that time frame, maybe in five to seven years. But they’re all going to have to be done, and then the path itself between the bridges will also have to be done,” he added.

