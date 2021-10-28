Waverly's 'Green Bridge' to be remembered with bronze plaque, signage and art display

WAVERLY – The historic truss bridge in Waverly, spanning the Cedar River and connecting downtown to a southern residential neighborhood, will be removed, but it won’t be forgotten.

Figuring out how to memorialize the Third Street Southeast ”Green Bridge,” which is more than 100 years old and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2018, was the task before the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission.

Earlier this month, the seven-member commission released a plan to commemorate the now-closed bridge with an engraved bronze plaque, descriptive signage, and a public art installation in areas that face the bridge’s vista -- in hopes of introducing them to the community in May, Historic Preservation Month.

According to the commission, the goal is not just to memorialize the historic structure, but to provide Waverly with a "unique destination" for community activity and tourism, and be a place of pride for the town and Bremer County.

“We’re glad we can help with memorializing it because it’s been such an icon in the community for so many years," said WHPC Commissioner Don Meyer. “It was so instrumental in helping develop the southeast part of town, and when it was constructed it was a classic design, and I think there are only three of this particular style remaining in Iowa.”

The focus of the art display is a stereoscope, dubbed “visionary sightseeing binoculars.” It will allow visitors to see three-dimensional historic and contemporary photographs of the bridge.

“I’m looking forward to the public art project that will be in South Riverside Park. … It does the most in terms of remembering the bridge, because you’re looking at the view that you always have looked at on the river to see that bridge, but it’s not physically going to be there.”

Waverly City Council accepted a $165,300 bid from a southern Minnesota company Oct. 4 to remove the span this fall. A few pieces will be saved for use in the memorial structures -- as a foundation support base for the plaque, for example.

One sign will feature photographs and informational text about the bridge and its significance. A second will explain the public art piece and introduce the artist, Rebecca Hackemann, associate professor of art/photography at Kansas State University and also a former Waverly resident, as well as highlight significant donors to the project and link it to additional online bridge-related information and photos.

The signs will be placed in South Riverside Park, along with the public art display, near the bike trail and playground. Brookwood Park will be the site for the bronze plaque. It will include an engraved photograph of the truss bridge and additional historical information.

“In terms of memorializing it, I think the plan we settled on is good, but the City Council asked our commission to come up with a menu of ideas, one of which was to save one of the three spans, and put it in Brookwood Park. If we had done that, it would have been put up on a higher area of the park and used it as a pavilion, as a stage for community events,” Meyer said.

Some $10,000 is being raised by the commission for the public artwork, an informative website, the installation of components, landscaping, and purchase of the second sign -- and will supplement $10,000 allocated by the council.

To date, the commission has received $2,012 in donations.

Gifts may be made by check or online donation. Checks should be payable to “Fund to Honor Waverly’s 3rd Street SE Green Bridge” and sent to: Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. To make an online gift or to learn more about the project, go to https://fund.cfneia.org/greenbridge.

One additional way to contribute to remembering this bridge is by sharing photographs or stories by setting up an appointment via the City of Waverly’s Community Development Office (319-352-9208) or with a WHPC Commissioner.

As for the future of the bridge site, there are no plans for what might replace it once it is removed.

“When we first moved to town, which was only 12 years ago, I remember driving across the bridge, and it just takes you back in time for one thing,” Meyer said. “The other thing is the surface of the bridge is a certain metal, so when you drive across it, your tires make a lot of noise. But it was so cool, because it also brings you so close to the river itself because it’s narrower, and you can see through it on both sides very easily.”

Meyer said there are people who have lots of memories riding their bikes across the bridge every day as kids to Southeast Elementary School.

