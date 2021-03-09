Waverly zoning recommends denial of Veterans Post storage building

WAVERLY — Nearly all zoning commissioners rejected the Waverly Area Veterans Post’s proposed outbuilding Tuesday night.
Commissioners noted the style was inconsistent, worried it would encroach on a residential buffer zone and said the post had failed to properly screen the area from view with large trees as it agreed to do.
The Planning and Zoning Commission, on a 6-1 vote, recommended denial of the proposed 12-foot by 20-foot shed, which would be located on the west side of the WAVP building at 1300 Fourth St. N.W. and be used to store tables and chairs used for events. Commissioner Kathy Olson cast the lone vote for approval.
The matter now goes to the city’s board of adjustment for final say. Because of the zoning board’s denial it will need a supermajority for approval, zoning administrator Isaac Pezley said.
A permanent, 30-by-50 foot storage building on the building’s northeast side narrowly passed the commission on a 5-4 vote in February, as well as an extension of the parking lot eight feet to the north.
But commissioners expressed concerns that WAVP couldn’t guarantee the shed would not encroach on a 45-foot buffer zone agreed upon when the special provisional use was granted in 2010. They noted the shed is not similar in design to the building and would deteriorate if not built upon a concrete pad.
Members also said a vegetative screening of trees, agreed to in the special provisional use, had not yet materialized.
“To date, less than two dozen trees have been planted,” commission chair Hank Bagelmann said. “You come to this looking for amendments; you’ve got a very specific mandate that you’re supposed to be working within, and yet 11 years later it’s still not there.”
WAVP vice chair Larry Buchholz countered that the landscaper the group hired spaced the trees, which were planted for less than five years ago.
“At maturity, there will be a screen running the entire length of the building,” he said, adding he didn’t know “what this has to do with the building.”
Commissioner Mary French said there needed to be more trees, and the lack of screening made her wary of approving more amendments.
“Promises that were made in the past have not been addressed,” she said. “I just don’t know that I trust that what we agreed to will be actually accomplished.”
Commissioner Kate Payne said the look of the storage building was also a concern.
“The buildings, they look like they came in on skids from Menards, and it doesn’t look consistent with what was approved in 2010,” she said.