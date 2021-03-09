Waverly zoning recommends denial of Veterans Post storage building

Members also said a vegetative screening of trees, agreed to in the special provisional use, had not yet materialized.

“To date, less than two dozen trees have been planted,” commission chair Hank Bagelmann said. “You come to this looking for amendments; you’ve got a very specific mandate that you’re supposed to be working within, and yet 11 years later it’s still not there.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

WAVP vice chair Larry Buchholz countered that the landscaper the group hired spaced the trees, which were planted for less than five years ago.

“At maturity, there will be a screen running the entire length of the building,” he said, adding he didn’t know “what this has to do with the building.”

Commissioner Mary French said there needed to be more trees, and the lack of screening made her wary of approving more amendments.

“Promises that were made in the past have not been addressed,” she said. “I just don’t know that I trust that what we agreed to will be actually accomplished.”

Commissioner Kate Payne said the look of the storage building was also a concern.