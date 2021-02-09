Waverly zoning board approves just 2 of 4 requests from vets post, nixing access road

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But neighbor August Waltmann countered that the submitted drawing for the building included an extra 8 1/2 feet of roof overhang, which Benning said would be used to store picnic tables underneath for outdoor events. Ultimately, commissioners noted the building would have to meet the 30-by-50 standard.

Commissioners also noted the building — a barn-like metal structure — didn’t complement the architecture of the facility, despite the post being asked to do so in October.

“There are ways to tie the two buildings together without them being identical, and I don’t see any effort has been made to respond to that concern,” commissioner Mary French said.

The second, 12-by-20 foot structure was tabled for lack of clarity on whether it could be moved outside a 45-foot buffer zone that had been set up in 2010 as a concession to neighbors, though the post was allowed to extend its parking lot eight feet to the north.

A proposed access road that would allow for better vendor and emergency access — but would cut through a large section of the neighbors’ buffer zone — was rejected on a unanimous vote.

“I do think this was what our original agreement was, and I think we have to respect that because we made that promise to the residents,” said commissioner Dave Huser.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.