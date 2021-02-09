Waverly zoning board approves just 2 of 4 requests from vets post, nixing access road

WAVERLY — Only two of four additions requested by the local veterans post were recommended for zoning approval amid concerns from neighbors about encroaching on an agreed-upon buffer zone.
The Waverly Area Veterans Post had asked the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission for four amendments to its special provisional use application to install a 30-foot by 50-foot permanent storage building to the northeast, a mobile 12-foot by 20-foot storage structure to the west, an extra 8 feet of parking lot to the north and an additional access road on the west side of its building at 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
The Waverly Board of Adjustment will have the final say on all four.
Several letters were read at the beginning of last Thursday’s meeting expressing support for the veterans post, but those were tempered by concerns from neighboring residents as well as zoning commissioners themselves, who took up each one separately with different concerns for each.
The 30-by-50 storage building narrowly passed the commission on a 5-4 vote. If approved by the board, it will be used for storage of trailers, wheelchairs and maintenance equipment.
“If we are to continue with the Memorial Day programs that we’ve had, the flags, we obviously need a place to store it,” said post chair Carl Benning.
But neighbor August Waltmann countered that the submitted drawing for the building included an extra 8 1/2 feet of roof overhang, which Benning said would be used to store picnic tables underneath for outdoor events. Ultimately, commissioners noted the building would have to meet the 30-by-50 standard.
Commissioners also noted the building — a barn-like metal structure — didn’t complement the architecture of the facility, despite the post being asked to do so in October.
“There are ways to tie the two buildings together without them being identical, and I don’t see any effort has been made to respond to that concern,” commissioner Mary French said.
The second, 12-by-20 foot structure was tabled for lack of clarity on whether it could be moved outside a 45-foot buffer zone that had been set up in 2010 as a concession to neighbors, though the post was allowed to extend its parking lot eight feet to the north.
A proposed access road that would allow for better vendor and emergency access — but would cut through a large section of the neighbors’ buffer zone — was rejected on a unanimous vote.
“I do think this was what our original agreement was, and I think we have to respect that because we made that promise to the residents,” said commissioner Dave Huser.
