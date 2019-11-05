WAVERLY -- Mayor Dean Soash was on the winning side of an anti-incumbent sentiment two years ago. Now, he's facing it from the other side.
Soash, 82 and retired from his electrician business, lost his bid to continue as mayor to challenger Adam Hoffman, 1,397 to 1,249, or roughly 53% to 47%.
Hoffman, 39, has worked in law enforcement for decades and now works as a family service counselor with Abels Funeral and Cremation Service. He wasn't available for comment Tuesday evening.
"The only thing I have to say is the voters have spoken, and they'll have to live with the decision for the next two years," Soash said Tuesday night.
Soash said one trend he noticed when watching results come in across the area was that incumbents like him weren't winning Tuesday -- no matter from what side of the political spectrum.
"Mayor (Jim) Brown got beat in Cedar Falls, Councilman (Steve) Schmitt in Waterloo -- anyone who had opposition," Soash said. "Virtually every incumbent in Northeast Iowa got trashed."
That was certainly true of Soash's city council members up for re-election: Both Ward 4 council member Mike Sherer and at-large member Edith Waldstein were bested by their challengers Tuesday.
Sherer, 77, said last month the city's voters were making a clear choice in each race.
“It’s almost like we have two slates — the incumbents, and the other group that is fairly unified in thinking differently,” Sherer previously told the Courier.
He lost his race to challenger Heather Beaufore, 40, a registered nurse who works for Waterloo Community Schools in the district's Career Center, 302 to 253.
Waldstein, 68, and vice president for enrollment management and an associate professor of humanities at Wartburg College, lost to Neighborhood Home store owner Matthew Schneider, 44, who became the face of the opposition to taking Bremer Avenue from four lanes down to three.
In Ward 2, where the incumbent council member Dan McKenzie stepped down, McKenzie's preferred candidate, Kris Glaser, won the seat.
Glaser, 47, and the director of finance at Cedar Valley Hospice, garnered 361 votes to the 252 gotten by Mike Hangartner, 34, who works at Cambrex in Charles City.
