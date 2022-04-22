 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly volunteer department prepares to break ground on new firefighter training facility

WAVERLY – A new firefighting training facility is coming to Waverly.

The City Council on Monday received a briefing on plans for a municipally owned, unused parcel at 2301 Cedar River Parkway that will allow the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department to train locally and better prepare for emergency situations.

The facility has been in the works the last five to six years, Captain Rob Edgar said.

Waverly Fire Training Facility - 1

An artists rendering of the planned firefighter training facility.

The department also hopes recruitment sees a boost as a result. The new facility will mean firefighters won’t have to travel elsewhere to train.

Having its own facility also could be advantageous because firefighters can use their own equipment during training. In addition, firefighters would be able to conduct drills immediately following a call, increasing chances of improving future responses.

“There’s really no limits. It’s going to be used for anything from interior fire attack simulation to ventilation to ladder work,” Edgar said. “We’re most certainly going to get the aerial (truck) out there.”

“It’s anything that we could run into in an actual fire situation. … Basically, the sky’s the limit,” he added.

The fire company is paying for the $91,781 project through fundraising and donations. It has not requested financial assistance from the city. Construction will get underway this spring.

The facility will be available only to Waverly firefighters, said Edgar. But he noted it possibly could be used by nearby departments down the road, or be turned into a “multi-agency” facility for the police and sheriff’s departments.

Janesville-based Modern Design Architects and Waverly-based Herold-Reicks Surveying donated engineering, surveying and site preparation services for the project.

Plans show a structure made up of large shipping containers, which Edgar says could simulate a “big house” during drills. Estimates indicate those containers are about half the cost.

There will be other “props” on site, as well.

A “concrete pad” to withstand the weight of an aerial truck is part of the design, because “it’s not meant to be on unstable ground,” Edgar said.

