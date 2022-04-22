Waverly volunteer department prepares to break ground on new firefighter training facility

WAVERLY – A new firefighting training facility is coming to Waverly.
The City Council on Monday received a briefing on plans for a municipally owned, unused parcel at 2301 Cedar River Parkway that will allow the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department to train locally and better prepare for emergency situations.
The facility has been in the works the last five to six years, Captain Rob Edgar said.
The department also hopes recruitment sees a boost as a result. The new facility will mean firefighters won’t have to travel elsewhere to train.
Having its own facility also could be advantageous because firefighters can use their own equipment during training. In addition, firefighters would be able to conduct drills immediately following a call, increasing chances of improving future responses.
“There’s really no limits. It’s going to be used for anything from interior fire attack simulation to ventilation to ladder work,” Edgar said. “We’re most certainly going to get the aerial (truck) out there.”
City Council gave little direction Monday night to staff when further discussing the future of the triangle-shaped, 1.64 acres for an hour at a work session.
The facility will be available only to Waverly firefighters, said Edgar. But he noted it possibly could be used by nearby departments down the road, or be turned into a “multi-agency” facility for the police and sheriff’s departments.
Janesville-based Modern Design Architects and Waverly-based Herold-Reicks Surveying donated engineering, surveying and site preparation services for the project.
Plans show a structure made up of large shipping containers, which Edgar says could simulate a “big house” during drills. Estimates indicate those containers are about half the cost.
There will be other “props” on site, as well.
A “concrete pad” to withstand the weight of an aerial truck is part of the design, because “it’s not meant to be on unstable ground,” Edgar said.
1 of 8
FIRST Robotics Competition - 1
More than 2,000 high school students on 45 teams from seven states compete during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Mila Haynes, Sean Radke and Kylie Buchholz trade high fives before running their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
FIRST Robotics Competition at McLeod Center and UNI-Dome - 3/25/22
1 of 8
FIRST Robotics Competition - 1
More than 2,000 high school students on 45 teams from seven states compete during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 2
More than 2,000 high school students on 45 teams from seven states compete during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 3
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Sean Radke, Mila Haynes and Kylie Buchholz run their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 4
The Waterloo Unity 4 Tech team, featuring East an West High students, runs their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 5
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Mila Haynes, Sean Radke and Kylie Buchholz trade high fives before running their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 6
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Ethan Strohm, Sean Radke and Mila Haynes load up their robot between matches on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 7
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Sean Radke, Mila Haynes and Kylie Buchholz run their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 8
The Columbus Catholic robotics team The Coded Collective celebrates after a strong finish during a match on Friday at the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Grassley was the only Republican in Iowa's congressional delegation to vote to approve the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill, which the White House expects will send $5 billion to Iowa for roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects.