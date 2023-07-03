WAVERLY — The Waverly Utilities board of trustees has confidence one of its own can lead its organization in the long-term, a move meant to save significant administrative cost and limit the need for future rate hikes.

Director of Operations Curt Atkins will be promoted to general manager in the interim Aug. 4 once Chief Executive Officer Darrel Wenzel retires. He’ll be given a six-month trial run to see how things go running the electric and telecommunications utilities, trustees told The Courier. Wenzel’s retirement was announced in March.

Expectations are Atkins will permanently become the general manager and that his former position won’t be filled if all goes well. A lower-level administrative position might be hired to support him if it’s deemed necessary during the six months he takes on added responsibility.

Atkins has been with the municipal utility for 19 years. He started his career there in 2004 as an energy advisor and rose to energy service manager, director of customer service and eventually director of operations.

“I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to challenge myself so I may continue to collaborate with the staff at Waverly Utilities and serve the community in my new role,” said Atkins in a news release.

His salary will increase by about $15,000 per year to $160,097 between the two utilities ($123,275 for electric and $36,822 for telecommunications), according to Jen Bloker, director of marketing and public information.

Wenzel’s salary was $211,516 in 2022, or $185,797 and $25,719 to lead the electric and telecommunications utilities, respectively.

Originally, the thought had been that no interim CEO would be appointed with someone from outside the organization possibly considered as Wenzel’s replacement.

After the board met with department heads, however, a determination was made to neither begin a formal hiring search nor accept any applications and promote Atkins to the top job, according to trustees.

Waverly Utilities manages an approximately $25 million budget, between the electric and telecommunications utilities. It employs about 30 people and has a customer base made up of 5,000 electric meters.

“We’re very confident in Curt. He’s been with us for almost 20 years,” said Bob Buckingham, WU trustees chairman.

“It fits in with our succession planning, and our primary motivation is less administrative expense and to keep rates as low as possible,” he added.

By filling the new position with Atkins, it will bring about a more “efficient execution” of the utilities’ strategic plan, as well, according to the news release.

Photos: Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer vs. Dallas Center-Grimes in Class 2A championship State Soccer Sat WSR 1 State Soccer Sat WSR 2 State Soccer Sat WSR 3 State Soccer Sat WSR 4 State Soccer Sat WSR 5 State Soccer Sat WSR 6 State Soccer Sat WSR 7 State Soccer Sat WSR 8 State Soccer Sat WSR 9