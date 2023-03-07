WAVERLY — Darrel Wenzel, the longtime chief executive officer of Waverly Utilities, is set to retire this summer, the municipal utility announced Monday.

His last day will be Aug. 3. He moved to the Cedar Valley in 1992 and has been in charge of Waverly Utilities since 2014.

The board will use the coming months to determine its next steps related to finding his replacement, but Wenzel does not expect an interim CEO being named.

The Waverly resident declined to provide his exact age, but said he’s “old enough to retire” per Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System standards, and noted that there was no “driving factor” for his reason to step away this year.

“I take a lot of pride in our team environment,” said Wenzel in a telephone interview. “We have a lot of the same responsibilities as the large utilities, and we pull it all off with our small staff.”

He feels if comparing Waverly Utilities to Century Link, Mediacom or any investor-owned utility company, he’s looks back on his tenure and feels his team was able to provide the same “superior service” to its customers.

“Darrel has helped Waverly Utilities in many ways including establishing a highly successful communications utility,” said Bob Buckingham, board chair, in a statement. “Waverly can be proud of its state-of-the-art fiber network that provides highly reliable, high-speed internet.”

Wenzel estimates Waverly Utilities manages an approximately $25 million budget, between the electric and telecommunications utilities, and that it has a customer base made up of 5,000 electric meters.

He was paid $185,797 and $25,719 to lead the electric and telecommunications utilities, respectively, in 2022, according to Jen Bloker, director of marketing and public information.

Wenzel led the agency’s transition from Waverly Light and Power to Waverly Utilities when the utility added the telecommunication services of internet, cable TV and phone, according to a news release. He also served as a board member with Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska, from whom Waverly purchases its power, and was its secretary/treasurer.

“Darrel has also led the utility to a tremendous safety record without a single lost hour due to work related injury over the last 1,500 workdays,” said Buckingham. “He made sure the utility and its employees were one of the safest in Iowa.”

Prior to taking the reins at Waverly Utilities, Wenzel was the CEO at Harlan Municipal Utilities and the general manager of Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications.