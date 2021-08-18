Waverly to hold public hearing on removing 'Green Bridge'

HOW WILL IT BE PAID?

The money will come from city loan proceeds in fiscal year 2020-21.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

According to the city, during the biennial inspection in February 2015, inspectors recommended that the bridge be closed immediately to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic after advanced corrosion was found on key bearings.

In 2016, the City Council voted to repair it, but that never advanced past a February 2017 public hearing on the topic. In late spring that same year, several councilors sought a discussion on constructing a new pedestrian bridge in the same location. In September 2017, the council approved moving forward with construction, but the next month the engineering design agreement was vetoed by then-Mayor Chuck Infelt.

In March 2020, the council voted to accept $1 million in federal bridge repair/replacement money, but two months later failed to OK a funding agreement. In July the city OK'd an agreement with engineering firm WHKS to make plans to remove the bridge. Those plans were finalized in February 2021.

WHAT IS THE BRIDGE'S HISTORY?

The Third Street Southeast Bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.