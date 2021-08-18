 Skip to main content
Waverly to hold public hearing on removing 'Green Bridge'
Waverly to hold public hearing on removing 'Green Bridge'

The "Green Bridge" is back again.

Waverly's love-hate, repair-replace relationship with the Third Street Southeast span found its way back into the spotlight this week, when the City Council voted unanimously (with Councilor Brian Birgen absent) and without much comment to hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 on an agreement to remove the bridge.

WHAT DO MONDAY NIGHT'S RESOLUTIONS SAY

The first resolution adopted on Monday night OKs a memorandum of agreement between the city, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Iowa State Historic Preservation Office and the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission. The agreement outlines each party's responsibility in removing the bridge. The Army Corps granted the city the needed permit to remove the bridge dependent on the fulfillment of the rest of the MOA. The city will remove the bridge and give $10,000 to the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission for signage, a bronze plaque and a stereoscopic viewer on the site, pending a successful $10,000 fundraising campaign. The historic preservation group will ensure the commemorative items are installed in South Riverside Park. 

The second resolution set the time and date of the public hearing regarding the agreement.

WHAT WILL IT COST?

The city estimates the total cost of the project at $227,000, but has set aside $900,000.

HOW WILL IT BE PAID?

The money will come from city loan proceeds in fiscal year 2020-21.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

According to the city, during the biennial inspection in February 2015, inspectors recommended that the bridge be closed immediately to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic after advanced corrosion was found on key bearings.

Waverly Green Bridge

Spray paint highlights an area of concern on the Third Street Bridge in Waverly in this 2015 file photo.

In 2016, the City Council voted to repair it, but that never advanced past a February 2017 public hearing on the topic. In late spring that same year, several councilors sought a discussion on constructing a new pedestrian bridge in the same location. In September 2017, the council approved moving forward with construction, but the next month the engineering design agreement was vetoed by then-Mayor Chuck Infelt.

In March 2020, the council voted to accept $1 million in federal bridge repair/replacement money, but two months later failed to OK a funding agreement. In July the city OK'd an agreement with engineering firm WHKS to make plans to remove the bridge. Those plans were finalized in February 2021.

WHAT IS THE BRIDGE'S HISTORY?

The Third Street Southeast Bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.

Built in 1917, the bridge spans the Cedar River in southeast Waverly and connects the Old Fourth Ward Historic District to Brookwood Park. The 363-foot bridge is a well-preserved example of a steel, 8-panel, riveted Pratt truss design, a style invented in 1844 by Thomas and Caleb Pratt. It’s characterized by vertical supports that slope downward toward the bridge’s center.

At the time of its construction, the bridge carried automobile traffic across the Cedar River to Waverly’s southeast side for residential housing expansion and population growth, and served as an alternative route through town when rail traffic blocked access to the Bremer Avenue Bridge.

The bridge’s historical significance also stems from its Pratt truss design, which reflects national bridge building trends before and after the turn of the 20th century, according to its nomination form for historic preservation. Today, it is one of three surviving bridges fabricated and installed in Iowa by the Illinois Steel Bridge Company of Jacksonville, Illinois.

The bridge has been updated or repaired several times since the 1950s, when its wood decking was overlaid with asphalt. It was painted green for the first time in 1962 and became known thereafter as the “Green Bridge.”

FUNNY FACTOID

There is a Facebook page (Facebook.com/SaveWaverlyGreenBridge) called Save Waverly's Green Bridge that was created after the bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018, and when the debate over its future purpose was most hotly debated. There are only a few posts, but the most interesting part about them is that they're written from the perspective of the bridge.

WHAT'S NEXT

In September bids will be sought for the deconstruction. The project will be awarded after the Oct. 4 public hearing, according to the approved MOA.

The city hopes to OK all the needed contracts by Nov. 1, and take down the bridge by the end of this year.

Stories about Waverly's 'Green Bridge'

