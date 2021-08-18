Waverly to hold public hearing on removing 'Green Bridge'

At the time of its construction, the bridge carried automobile traffic across the Cedar River to Waverly’s southeast side for residential housing expansion and population growth, and served as an alternative route through town when rail traffic blocked access to the Bremer Avenue Bridge.

The bridge’s historical significance also stems from its Pratt truss design, which reflects national bridge building trends before and after the turn of the 20th century, according to its nomination form for historic preservation. Today, it is one of three surviving bridges fabricated and installed in Iowa by the Illinois Steel Bridge Company of Jacksonville, Illinois.

The bridge has been updated or repaired several times since the 1950s, when its wood decking was overlaid with asphalt. It was painted green for the first time in 1962 and became known thereafter as the “Green Bridge.”

What’s next

In September bids will be sought for the deconstruction. The project will be awarded after the Oct. 4 public hearing, according to the approved MOA.

The city hopes to OK all the needed contracts by Nov. 1, and take down the bridge by the end of this year.

Fun fact