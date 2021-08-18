Waverly to hold public hearing on removing 'Green Bridge'

The “Green Bridge” is back again.
Waverly’s love-hate, repair-replace relationship with the Third Street Southeast span found its way back into the spotlight this week, when the City Council voted unanimously (with Councilor Brian Birgen absent) and without much comment to hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 on an agreement to remove the bridge.
The first resolution adopted on Monday night OKs a memorandum of agreement between the city, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Iowa State Historic Preservation Office and the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission. The agreement outlines each party’s responsibility for removing the bridge. The Army Corps granted the city the needed permit to remove the bridge dependent on the fulfillment of the rest of the MOA. The city will remove the bridge and give $10,000 to the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission for signage, a bronze plaque and a stereoscopic viewer on the site, pending a successful fundraising campaign. The historic preservation group will ensure the commemorative items are installed in South Riverside Park.
The second resolution set the time and date of the public hearing regarding the agreement.
$227,000 price tag
The city estimates the total cost of the project at $227,000, but has set aside $900,000.
The money will come from city loan proceeds in fiscal year 2020-21.
During a biennial inspection in February 2015, inspectors recommended that the bridge be closed immediately to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic after advanced corrosion was found on key bearings.
In 2016, the City Council voted to repair it, but that never advanced past a February 2017 public hearing on the topic. In late spring that same year, several councilors sought a discussion on constructing a new pedestrian bridge in the same location. In September 2017, the council approved moving forward with construction, but the next month the engineering design agreement was vetoed by then-Mayor Chuck Infelt.
In March 2020, the council voted to accept $1 million in federal bridge repair/replacement money, but two months later failed to OK a funding agreement. In July the city OK’d an agreement with engineering firm WHKS to make plans to remove the bridge. Those plans were finalized in February.
Bridge’s history
The Third Street Southeast Bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.
Built in 1917, the bridge spans the Cedar River in southeast Waverly and connects the Old Fourth Ward Historic District to Brookwood Park. The 363-foot bridge is a well-preserved example of a steel, 8-panel, riveted Pratt truss design, a style invented in 1844 by Thomas and Caleb Pratt. It’s characterized by vertical supports that slope downward toward the bridge’s center.
At the time of its construction, the bridge carried automobile traffic across the Cedar River to Waverly’s southeast side for residential housing expansion and population growth, and served as an alternative route through town when rail traffic blocked access to the Bremer Avenue Bridge.
The bridge’s historical significance also stems from its Pratt truss design, which reflects national bridge building trends before and after the turn of the 20th century, according to its nomination form for historic preservation. Today, it is one of three surviving bridges fabricated and installed in Iowa by the Illinois Steel Bridge Company of Jacksonville, Illinois.
The bridge has been updated or repaired several times since the 1950s, when its wood decking was overlaid with asphalt. It was painted green for the first time in 1962 and became known thereafter as the “Green Bridge.”
What’s next
In September bids will be sought for the deconstruction. The project will be awarded after the Oct. 4 public hearing, according to the approved MOA.
The city hopes to OK all the needed contracts by Nov. 1, and take down the bridge by the end of this year.
Fun fact
There is a Facebook page (Facebook.com/SaveWaverlyGreenBridge) called Save Waverly’s Green Bridge that was created after the bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018, and when the debate over the span’s future was most hotly debated. There are only a few posts, but the most interesting part about them is that they’re written from the perspective of the bridge.
Stories about Waverly's 'Green Bridge'
WAVERLY | Engineers say they can't give Waverly a green light on opening the city's historic green bridge.
WAVERLY | The Waverly City Council unanimously rejected a tax rebate plan for a proposed affordable housing development Monday.
WAVERLY | Closed since February, the Third Street Bridge is more than a landmark in Waverly.
WAVERLY — The city of Waverly plans to spend $2.4 million to repair the Third Street Bridge.
WAVERLY — The Waverly City Council passed the city’s 2016-17 budget Monday and moved forward with plans to overhaul a historic bridge.
WAVERLY — Deteriorating concrete piers has Waverly City Council members rethinking repairing the historic Third Street bridge.
WAVERLY — The Waverly City Council has approved money to design renovations to the Third Street bridge.
WAVERLY — The Waverly City Council on Monday scheduled a Feb. 20 hearing to review plans and bids for reconstruction of the Third Street bridge.
WAVERLY — The City Council voted 4-3 against repairing the historic Third Street bridge, a decision that illustrated the deep divide in the co…
WAVERLY — A council member announced he felt displeased city staff wasn’t taking options seriously on replacing a crumbling historic bridge in…
WAVERLY — Although the city council decided against repairing a historic bridge last winter in a 4-3 split vote, they appear to agree they wou…
WAVERLY — Despite the vocal protestations of the audience, the new bridge that will connect Third Street Southeast again will be for pedestria…
WAVERLY — Plans for a proposed pedestrian bridge replacing the unusable historic green bridge will continue, despite complaints from some coun…
DES MOINES — The Third Street S.E. Bridge in Waverly on Monday was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in June of 2018 for its Pratt truss design, and because it was one of three surviving bridges fabricated and installed in Iowa by the Illinois Steel Bridge Company of Jacksonville, Illinois.
Waverly city council members discussed ways they might memorialize the town's beloved Green Bridge before it's demolished, but came to no definitive conclusions Monday.
"We're still looking at being in a position where we could go to bid around Labor Day and potentially begin removal in October or November of this year."