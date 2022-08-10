Waverly to add new 'wayfinding' signs

WAVERLY — Nagle Signs of Waterloo will design, fabricate and install 33 new “wayfinding” signs throughout Waverly.

After little discussion Monday, the City Council unanimously approved the $55,002 package in line with a master plan funded by the Chamber of Commerce and facilitated by MSA Planning & Design Studio, reportedly with community input taken into account.

The signs will help residents and visitors alike find places like the public schools, sports facilities and Wartburg College, as well as the downtown business district, health center, parks, amphitheater, boat ramp, public parking, visitor center, civic center, electric vehicle charging stations, rail trail, fairgrounds, airport, and other amenities.

They’ll be placed along busier arterial roads: Fourth Street, Bremer Avenue, the Cedar River Parkway, Iowa Highway 3, and 10th Avenue Southwest.

The signs will range in size from 34 inches to 74 inches in height, and four to 4-1/2 feet in width. They will be mounted to two steel posts with seven feet of clearance from the ground.

The master plan goal was to “develop a system of signage to help direct visitors to amenities and attractions that is consistent, cohesive and instills a positive image of the community’s branding and identity,” according to a memo prepared by Bill Werger, economic development director.

The 33 signs are the first phase of the plan.

Werger told The Courier they’ll be put up “as soon as possible,” hopefully before the wintertime.

“Logical wayfinding” can more easily help motorists and pedestrians find destinations with “little effort or stress,” said the project overview. An effective system also “presents opportunities to discover new places and services.”

In other business, the council approved an $8,000 contract with artist Dan Hatala for the drawing of a mural on the Exchange Building in South Riverside Park off Sixth Avenue S.E.

The mural will include a train in order to keep in line with the railroad theme of the pavilion, plaza, and exchange building, according to Garret Riordan, leisure services director.

Additionally, the council re-approved a first reading of the proposed ordinance that enacts new public parking restrictions on streets just north of Waverly-Shell Rock High School because of some revisions staff made to it.

The ordinance would have enacted complete parking bans on certain sides of area streets from September to May. That has now been changed to all year.

Both sides of Fourth Avenue Southwest were also to be restricted to parking for no more than two hours from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, from September through May. The “September through May” provision was replaced with “while school is in session.”

The council may suspend its rules for city code changes at the next meeting in order to adopt the ordinance on its second and final reading before school starts, rather than wait to hold a third reading as is standard practice.