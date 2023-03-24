WAVERLY — The city anticipates collecting 3.5% more in property taxes for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The City Council unanimously approved its 2023-24 budget Monday with property tax revenues rising from $7.95 million to $8.23 million because of an increase in the city’s tax rate and growth in property values.

Officials acknowledged the challenges faced in crafting the $32.51 million budget and placed some blame on what’s been happening in Des Moines and throughout the country.

Last year, the council approved the current budget with $30.12 million in expenditures.

The new property tax rate landed at $16.97 per $1,000 of taxable value, 3.9% higher than the $16.33 approved for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget. That rate was a flat compared to the previous year.

Administrator James Bronner said the rate hike equates to owners of residential properties valued at $100,000 paying approximately $43 more in city property taxes, assuming nothing happened that led to the value of the property changing.

In other words, the city’s portion of the property tax bill would go from approximately $884 to $927.

This go-round, the city battled the reality of the last-minute reduction in the state-determined residential rollback, the amount of a property’s assessed value that can be taxed. Bronner told the council that led to a $13.5 million decrease in taxable residential values, and $112,000 overall less in revenues.

The rollback change affects Waverly more so than other cities because of residential properties making up about 80% of the city’s total valuation, according to Bronner.

He acknowledged not being happy with where the tax rate ultimately landed and noted the city could make more cuts. However, he was satisfied with the overall financial position of the city and pointed out that other cities are in worse shape because they haven’t seen the same growth.

“It is not as much infrastructure, it is more amenities,” he said in explaining how the challenges will impact Waverly. “We will have to push off some of this – how far we don’t know.

“Luckily, we’ve gotten done what we’ve had to over the years. That aggressiveness has paid off. A lot of projects are completed. We’re in good shape.”

Those amenities could range from projects at Memorial Park, like a new pool, and improvements to the golf course as well as trail bridge replacements.

“Our department heads go into the budget process very lean,” said Councilmember Ann Rathe. “They have already trimmed before we even see the numbers and this year they had to trim quickly in the few days before the process. Jobs that were thought to be necessary the week before our first budget meeting had to be left at the side of the road because of these cuts.”

Bronner warned council members that the city will still likely face challenges because of the Legislature being so hyper-focused on capping value growth and tax levy rates.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” he said. “This is not the end of it. I think the next year or possibly two years could be just as challenging depending on what is passed.”

Councilmember Matthew Schneider also was vocal in his concerns about what the future may hold for cities and the country as a whole, for reasons such as where inflation and interest rates are at.

But he, too, was complimentary of the job that the administration had done in advance of the hardship. One example was the work of the city to reduce the amount of debt it has.

“I think worst case scenario, you just shut off as much optional spending for a period of time and let the storm pass and then get back to business,” he said. “If worse comes to worst and we have to do that, I think financially we’ll be fine.”

