Waverly talks bridge removal, approves money toward memorial stereoscope

WAVERLY — The city has made a down payment toward commissioning a stereoscope containing historic pictures of the soon-to-be demolished Third Street Southeast green bridge.

The bridge could be demolished as soon as this fall.

The Waverly City Council voted 6-1 on Monday to pay $7,455 to artist Rebecca Hackemann of Kansas City, formerly of Waverly. She will receive $2,000 immediately and the rest upon installation in South Riverside Park, expected in August.

The stereoscope, which Hackemann describes in documents as “visionary sightseeing binoculars,” will include four 3-D photos of the bridge in previous incarnations, said Karen Lehmann, chair of the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission.

Though the council approved plans to memorialize the bridge, Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow asked why the money had to be spent now, since the bridge is still standing. Lehmann said it was due to the commission’s fundraising timetable as well as the artist’s availability.

“She’s giving us a major discount and is also on sabbatical, so she can squeeze this in. Otherwise, her timetable is about two years out, at least,” Lehmann said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}