Waverly talks bridge removal, approves money toward memorial stereoscope

WAVERLY — The city has made a down payment toward commissioning a stereoscope containing historic pictures of the soon-to-be demolished Third Street Southeast green bridge.
The bridge could be demolished as soon as this fall.
The Waverly City Council voted 6-1 on Monday to pay $7,455 to artist Rebecca Hackemann of Kansas City, formerly of Waverly. She will receive $2,000 immediately and the rest upon installation in South Riverside Park, expected in August.
The stereoscope, which Hackemann describes in documents as “visionary sightseeing binoculars,” will include four 3-D photos of the bridge in previous incarnations, said Karen Lehmann, chair of the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission.
Though the council approved plans to memorialize the bridge, Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow asked why the money had to be spent now, since the bridge is still standing. Lehmann said it was due to the commission’s fundraising timetable as well as the artist’s availability.
“She’s giving us a major discount and is also on sabbatical, so she can squeeze this in. Otherwise, her timetable is about two years out, at least,” Lehmann said.
At-large Councilman Matthew Schneider was the lone no vote, saying someone told him the stereoscope was “insane” and a “bad idea.” He did not elaborate on why, but resident Pete Lampe noted he had “left several messages” with council members about the matter.
“The purpose for having a stereoscope is for something that is gone, and we still have a bridge sitting there,” Lampe said, noting he also opposed the amount of money being spent.
That prompted Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen to ask when the bridge, which has deteriorated and been closed to vehicular traffic for years, would finally be demolished.
City Engineer Mike Cherry said the timeline had been delayed due to employee health issues, but said the city is now waiting on the Army Corps of Engineers to complete a review and a public comment period before the bridge can come down. He anticipated he would know more in the next four to six weeks.
“We’re still looking at being in a position where we could go to bid around Labor Day and potentially begin removal in October or November of this year,” Cherry said.