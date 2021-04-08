Waverly special election set for June 1 to replace outgoing council member, mask mandate reaffirmed

WAVERLY — Waverly voters will decide June 1 who will replace a council member stepping down to take a job in Des Moines.
The City Council on Monday unanimously approved a special election to fill the upcoming vacancy created when Ward 2 member Kris Glaser leaves May 31.
That was the earliest possible date an election could be held, according to City Clerk Carla Guyer, citing information from the Bremer County Auditor’s Office. The election is expected to cost around $2,000.
The council had the option of appointing someone to Glaser’s seat until November’s city election, but members wanted to hold an election if more than one person was interested. At least four people told the council they were interested, Ward 1 member Brian Birgen said.
Candidates must file paperwork to appear on the ballot with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. If all four run, Birgen noted, there is a “very good chance” none of them receives a majority of the votes, meaning a runoff election at extra expense would be necessary.
“So I am going to, once again, mention that it sure would be nice if we could have an instant runoff to save us the cost of a second election,” Birgen said.
Birgen has advocated the city institute instant runoff voting, which is in place in some cities and states across the U.S. City Administrator James Bronner previously told the council the option is not legal in Iowa.
Mike Hangartner, Glaser’s opponent in the Ward 2 election in 2019, told The Courier in February he was interested in running for the seat again. It was unclear who the other three people interested are, and Birgen did not elaborate.
Glaser announced in December he is leaving Waverly this summer to move with his family to Des Moines, where he now works as the chief financial officer for Primary Health Care, a nonprofit community health care center.
Glaser was elected in November 2019 and began serving in January 2020. His term doesn’t officially expire until January 2024. He also is council liaison on the city’s airport and golf commissions.
He has continued to attend City Council meetings via Zoom, as the council has not gone back to in-person meetings yet. His last day on council will be May 31.
Mask mandate
The council also voted 4-3 vote to reaffirm its mask mandate, which only applies to municipal buildings.
The vote was the closest since Waverly first instituted the mandate in August, with at-large member Matthew Schneider normally the lone no vote. He was joined Monday by Ward 4 member Heather Beaufore and Ward 5 member Tim Kangas.
Council members squabbled over the merits of mask wearing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you’re comfortable wearing a mask and you can wear a mask, great,” Beaufore said. “If you can’t, no one should be forcing one on your face.”
Bronner noted city staff has “found a way to work with” people who come in without a mask, including meeting with them in larger rooms or outdoors. He also said a “great deal” of city staff had gotten their first vaccinations.
“We need to look at the staff’s comfort,” said at-large member Ann Rathe. “We had people who were coming in blatantly coughing on staff before this (mandate).”
“I have a responsibility to protect the people who work for the city — and part of that, right now, is wearing the mask,” added Ward 3 member Rod Drenkow.