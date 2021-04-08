Waverly special election set for June 1 to replace outgoing council member, mask mandate reaffirmed

WAVERLY — Waverly voters will decide June 1 who will replace a council member stepping down to take a job in Des Moines.

The City Council on Monday unanimously approved a special election to fill the upcoming vacancy created when Ward 2 member Kris Glaser leaves May 31.

That was the earliest possible date an election could be held, according to City Clerk Carla Guyer, citing information from the Bremer County Auditor’s Office. The election is expected to cost around $2,000.

The council had the option of appointing someone to Glaser’s seat until November’s city election, but members wanted to hold an election if more than one person was interested. At least four people told the council they were interested, Ward 1 member Brian Birgen said.

Candidates must file paperwork to appear on the ballot with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. If all four run, Birgen noted, there is a “very good chance” none of them receives a majority of the votes, meaning a runoff election at extra expense would be necessary.

“So I am going to, once again, mention that it sure would be nice if we could have an instant runoff to save us the cost of a second election,” Birgen said.