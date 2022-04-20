Waverly 'Special Collection Week' scheduled to start Monday

WAVERLY -- A “Special Collection Week” is scheduled to begin Monday in Waverly.

Large and bulky items can be picked up when arranged with the city. Curbside yard waste collection also starts next week on a person's designated garbage day and extends until May 6.

The city is asking people interested in bulk pickup to reach out before Monday. Call (319) 352-6247 or stop by the Public Works office at 2900 Fifth Avenue N.W. for disposal fees and payment options.

In addition, Waverly asks that yard and garden waste be placed in biodegradable bags. Tie sticks in bundles no larger than four feet long and one and a half feet around. Place yard waste bags and bundled sticks at the curb on the designated garbage day.

People will not be charged for yard waste collection.

Visit Public Services Center on the city of Waverly’s website at: www.waverlyia.com, call (319) 352-6247, or see the city’s Spring Newsletter for complete details.

