Waverly seeks 'green bridge' decision

Others said they favored a pedestrian-only replacement bridge to avoid pushing traffic into what is a residential and park area. A pedestrian bridge also could be designed to allow a single lane of traffic for emergency vehicles only.

Supporters of the two-lane option were concerned Waverly will not have a key river crossing, especially with the planned Iowa Department of Transportation replacement of the Bremer Avenue bridge in 2024 or 2025.

Drenkow noted residents would need to take lengthy detours on the Cedar River Parkway or Adams Parkway bridges to reach businesses on the other side of the river when Bremer Avenue is shut down.

“I’m really struggling with leaving our downtown merchants high and dry with no way for people to get to them,” he said.

With a two-lane alternative apparently off the table, council members will be looking at other options — a one-lane bridge, pedestrian crossing or even complete removal — when they meet this week.

“We have looked at this for almost 20 years, various councils, various studies, various task forces,” said City Administrator James Bronner. “It’s just a difficult decision to go through” weighing cost, neighborhood character and history.