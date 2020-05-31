Waverly seeks 'green bridge' decision

WAVERLY — City leaders will try again to solve their decades-old “green bridge” problem this week.
Waverly City Council members are scheduled Monday to discuss the future of the Third Street Southeast bridge over the Cedar River, which has been studied multiple times since the early 2000s and continues to be a political hot potato.
The historic bridge, a single-lane green-painted span built in 1917, has been closed since February 2015 after inspectors found corrosion on key bearings of the structure.
Council members voted 4-3 at their last meeting May 18 to reject a $1 million state grant that would have obligated the city to replace the structure with a two-lane bridge.
Council members Kris Glaser, Heather Beaufore, Tim Kangas and Matthew Schneider voted against accepting the grant, while Brian Birgen, Rod Drenkow and Ann Rathe voted for it.
Glaser noted the city would be obligated to raise another $3.5 million locally to pay for the total cost of the new bridge. Another $3.1 million would have been needed eventually to resurface Third Street on either side of the new structure.
“I just have a hard time, with the economy that we’re in, that we’re going to spend $6.6 million,” Glaser said. “That’s going to affect the tax bill.”
Others said they favored a pedestrian-only replacement bridge to avoid pushing traffic into what is a residential and park area. A pedestrian bridge also could be designed to allow a single lane of traffic for emergency vehicles only.
Supporters of the two-lane option were concerned Waverly will not have a key river crossing, especially with the planned Iowa Department of Transportation replacement of the Bremer Avenue bridge in 2024 or 2025.
Drenkow noted residents would need to take lengthy detours on the Cedar River Parkway or Adams Parkway bridges to reach businesses on the other side of the river when Bremer Avenue is shut down.
“I’m really struggling with leaving our downtown merchants high and dry with no way for people to get to them,” he said.
With a two-lane alternative apparently off the table, council members will be looking at other options — a one-lane bridge, pedestrian crossing or even complete removal — when they meet this week.
“We have looked at this for almost 20 years, various councils, various studies, various task forces,” said City Administrator James Bronner. “It’s just a difficult decision to go through” weighing cost, neighborhood character and history.
A 2001 study called for replacing the bridge with a two-lane structure. In 2003, a local task force also recommended replacing the green bridge with two lanes before public outcry scrapped the plan.
The City Council voted in 2017 to construct a pedestrian-only bridge, but it was vetoed by Chuck Infelt, the mayor at the time.
