Waverly puts housing development on hold; Meyers sworn in as Ward 2 council member

WAVERLY -- A plan to create affordable housing on the city-owned former Washington Irving school lot was shelved after staff said they didn't think there was "consensus" for the project, as well as a lack of interest from developers and the current high cost of materials.

William Werger, Waverly's director of community and economic development, said during Monday's city council meeting the city would "pull back" on asking for a request for proposals to build townhomes, rowhouses or other types of multi-family housing on a triangle lot at 213 Sixth St. S.W.

The council had already approved a request for proposals, as well as a public hearing -- set to happen Monday night -- to rezone the site from one- and two-family residential, or R-2, to multiple family residential, or R-3.

"We felt there wasn't a real good consensus," Werger told the council, noting for state incentives, evidence of community support was needed. "We just think that we're pushing it too quickly. And we weren't getting much interest when we reached out to people."

Werger said staff would try again next year, when he hoped the price of things like a sheet of plywood -- now around $100, compared to $20 in the recent past -- would come down, and spur more interest from developers.