Waverly puts housing development on hold; Meyers sworn in as Ward 2 council member

WAVERLY -- A plan to create affordable housing on the city-owned former Washington Irving school lot was shelved after staff said they didn't think there was "consensus" for the project, as well as a lack of interest from developers and the current high cost of materials.
William Werger, Waverly's director of community and economic development, said during Monday's city council meeting the city would "pull back" on asking for a request for proposals to build townhomes, rowhouses or other types of multi-family housing on a triangle lot at 213 Sixth St. S.W.
The council had already approved a request for proposals, as well as a public hearing -- set to happen Monday night -- to rezone the site from one- and two-family residential, or R-2, to multiple family residential, or R-3.
"We felt there wasn't a real good consensus," Werger told the council, noting for state incentives, evidence of community support was needed. "We just think that we're pushing it too quickly. And we weren't getting much interest when we reached out to people."
Werger said staff would try again next year, when he hoped the price of things like a sheet of plywood -- now around $100, compared to $20 in the recent past -- would come down, and spur more interest from developers.
Several council members expressed relief the project wouldn't be moving forward.
"I heard a lot of neighbors say, 'We want single family homes,'" on the lot instead, said at-large member Matthew Schneider.
Schneider said he was afraid developers would "build them and turn them," though at-large member Ann Rathe countered there wasn't "proof" of that.
"I think it depends on what you design, and I agree the neighbors need to be listened to," she said. "Hopefully, we can come to a consensus and do it when materials are less expensive."
Also Monday, the winner of the recent special election was sworn in at Monday's first in-person city council meeting.
Julie Meyers was sworn in as the new Ward 2 Waverly council member by city administrator James Bronner, to applause.
"I'd like to officially welcome you to municipal government and serving your community," Mayor Adam Hoffman said.
Meyers, a Bremer Avenue business owner and former critical care nurse, handily won the three-way election against challengers John Baber and Mike Hangartner in a June 1 special election to fill the remainder of Kris Glaser’s term, which is up in January 2024.
Glaser resigned May 31 after taking a job in the Des Moines area. Meyers was endorsed by Glaser and won with 61% of the vote to avoid a runoff election.