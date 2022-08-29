Waverly Public Library plans $2.4 million in expansion, renovations

WAVERLY — No significant upgrades have been made to the Waverly Public Library since it was built in 1998.

That will change next summer when library officials expect construction to begin on $2.4 million in renovations and expansion to the building at 1500 W. Bremer Ave.

Library leadership recently made a presentation to the City Council to ask that $700,000 be allotted in its 2023-24 budget. The library’s foundation and a public campaign would generate another $1.4 million, or $700,000 each, while the remaining $300,000 could come from grants.

The project will address an increase in visitors, a change in services and offerings, occasional congestion and noise, and a need for more seating, booths and computer stations.

“The building really has held up over the years, and I feel like we’ve maintained it well,” said Library Director Sarah Meyer. “The building still feels new, and many still think of it as new. It really isn’t time for any sort of major replacement or overhaul. This is more of a renewal of what we already have.”

Fundraising for the “Make Room for Renewal” project could begin this fall, but the public campaign won’t kick off until 2023, Meyer said.

Planning on the project is five years old and began when a strategic plan was being developed and pubic input was sought.

Meyer said one of the project’s primary components will be the 1,000 square-foot expansion in the area of the “seldom-used” southwest patio in order to create a teen technology and youth lounge.

“After school, the library is just buzzing with kids,” said Meyer. “We always welcome that activity. It will give them more space – hopefully what they want, whether it’s a computer or TV.

“It also will be a social space where kids can get together,” she added, emphasizing one example of why the library has become more like a community center.

The new lounge will give kids a place to go in the library, opening up more seating for adults.

Additionally, a new quiet den space, children’s area expansion and more computer space, study rooms, and seating are planned through renovations.

Details on a unique “story tree” sculpture are being finalized. It would be placed in the transformed children’s area, and be a focal point for kids to gather around for story time and other activities.

The renovations come as the physical library book collection gets gradually smaller as more goes online. Also, it will be able to condense as some shelves are put on wheels.

Additionally, computer stations will be moved into the new teen space. The library anticipates reducing the circulation desk footprint and converting some conference rooms and storage space to make room for these changes.