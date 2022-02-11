Waverly property tax rate proposed to remain flat

WAVERLY – The city tax rate will remain relatively unchanged in Waverly if no amendments are made by City Council to the proposed annual budget.
The first of two public hearings related to the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 financial document is scheduled at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at City Hall.
The first hearing pertains to the city’s maximum tax levy, which is proposed at $11.83 per thousand dollars of property valuation. But that only includes applicable levies based on a state requirement.
The total rate stands to be $16.33, according to documents presented at a work session last month. That rate was approved by the council last year.
It’s not immediately clear how the rate will impact the amount of city taxes paid by residents.
But the last two years saw the city’s tax rate “grow quite a bit due to the debt that we’ve taken on for the projects we were completing,” City Administrator James Bronner told councilors at the work session.
According to a chart provided by the city, the rate was the 13th highest last year among the 58 Iowa cities with populations greater than 6,500 people.
Waverly’s budget stood at about $40 million when approved last year. That factored in almost $15 million in capital projects.
While the tax rate is portrayed as staying flat, there is a minuscule 0.02% increase in the rate, and 3.88% more in property tax revenue is expected to be drawn with this proposed budget, or $296,783 additional after factoring in the growth in property values assessed by the county.
The city expects to bring in $7,954,580 of property tax revenue.
The public works/streets and public safety (police, fire and EMS) are the departments with the highest expenses in the budget at 18.4% and 17.6%, respectively. Leisure services landed at 13.2%.
The state-set residential rollback, or the percentage of a residential property’s value used to calculate taxes, decreased from 56.40% to 54.13%.
The commercial rollback remained flat at 90%, while the residential one declined, meaning the tax burden naturally shifts to commercial properties.
