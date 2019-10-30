WAVERLY — No seat is safe.
That’s what challengers are saying in Waverly, where the incumbent mayor and two incumbent council members are vying to hold onto their positions on the City Council.
“I was running on the fact that people were asking me to run for that seat — so here I am,” said Adam Hoffman, who is running against Mayor Dean Soash.
“There’s unfinished business to take care of that has been started on my watch,” counters Soash.
Another race — Ward 2 — finds a council member stepping down, and two first-timers looking to take up the mantle.
“I have always wanted to step up,” said Mike Hangartner, who is vying for the Ward 2 seat. “I was kind of eyeballing the seat. I knew it was up for re-election this year, and I had sort of been following the scuttlebutt in Waverly.”
That “scuttlebutt” includes the so-called “road diet” on Bremer Avenue — where the council agreed to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s recommendation to reconstruct the main thoroughfare through town as three lanes instead of four — as well as what to do about two longstanding issues: Champions Ridge and its promise of housing youth ball diamonds, adult softball and the county fair; and the reconstruction of the historic Third Street or “green” bridge crossing.
“Like everybody does, I want to listen to what the people want to say,” said Kris Glaser, also running in Ward 2. “It’s about the greater good of what’s best for Waverly.”
Mayor
Soash, 82, who ousted his predecessor in a runoff two years ago, now faces his own challenge in Hoffman. But the one-term mayor hopes to continue to work on what he calls “unfinished business.”
“I just need to continue the service that I’ve started to lead Waverly forward for continued growth and progress,” Soash said. “I feel that there’s work that we can do yet.”
He said he’s most proud of bringing back “civility” to the City Council.
“I cannot think of a time in the past almost-two years that there’s ever been a voice raised by one of the council people — and that was not true of the previous council or two,” Soash said.
But Hoffman, 39, who has worked in law enforcement for decades and now works as a family service counselor with Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, disagrees that civility has been brought back.
“Referring to constituents as ‘you people’ and telling them to move on, just because they voice a concern, is completely inexcusable to me,” Hoffman said of Soash. “We have to take constructive criticism at its face value. ... I have to value it whether I agree with it or not.”
Hoffman’s biggest issue, he said, is the Bremer Avenue “road diet,” which he said he’s been against since November of last year because he wanted to wait until the Cedar River Parkway was opened to assess how much traffic would change.
“We still don’t have all that data to look at,” he said. “A traffic study still hasn’t been done.”
Soash said the Cedar River Parkway has “taken 25% (of traffic) off of Bremer Avenue” and said he still believes taking it down to three lanes was the right decision.
“Bremer Avenue is functioning well. Traffic’s moving through,” Soash said. “Once in a while you’ll see half a dozen cars at a stoplight, but you did when it was a four-lane.”
Soash said he’s more concerned about what will happen with the youth ball diamonds, which is why he said he and the council took action to move on from the proposed Champions Ridge project. He thinks putting the ball diamonds across from the soccer complex is a cheaper alternative, and the council will actually vote on the matter Nov. 4 — the day before the election.
“The so-called Champions Ridge group is not in any position to even begin to move dirt or make that a reality,” he said. “The youth of Waverly has waited almost 20 years for new ball diamonds, and the time has come to move forward.”
Hoffman said he supports that plan, which he said also has the support of the youth clubs. But he’d also support Champions Ridge, mostly because he’s worried the Bremer County Fair might otherwise move outside of city limits.
“Do we keep kicking this can down the road?” he said of the fairgrounds. “If not, there’s a good chance the fair will leave the city, and we will lose the local option sales tax.”
Hoffman said he’s also done kicking the can on the historic but deteriorating Third Street bridge.
“In that 2003 task force, they recommended a replacement. Here we are, 16 years later, and nothing has been done,” he said.
Ward 2
Incumbent Dan McKenzie declined to seek re-election, but endorsed Kris Glaser for his seat in the Waverly Democrat. Mike Hangartner said that’s the difference between the two candidates.
“If you were dissatisfied with the 2nd Ward councilman before, Kris is more of the same — whereas I just came out of nowhere,” Hangartner said.
Hangartner, 34, who works at Cambrex in Charles City, said he’s been knocking on doors and holding town hall meetings, which he has announced on his personal Facebook page.
“I want to make sure I’m talking to people and reaching out to citizens, and make sure they have the opportunity to talk to me, and there isn’t this social barrier between the government and the citizens,” he said. “It should never be that way.”
For his part, Glaser said he believed McKenzie has “done a great job over the last eight years,” pointing to the Cedar River Parkway construction, flood mitigation, water and sewer upgrades, reconstruction of Cedar Lane and the city’s new dog park.
“I think (McKenzie) is a good example of servant leadership, and I ascribe to that philosophy — treating people with respect, not thinking of his own agenda,” Glaser said. “I think that’s what the current council strives to do, and that’s what I want to do.”
Glaser, 47 and the director of finance at Cedar Valley Hospice, said he can bring his dozen years of experience in finance and accounting to the council, including bringing the nonprofit hospice from losing money to nearly break-even.
“You have to step back and look at all the information and make tough decisions,” he said. “Take care of people first and foremost, but at the same time being fiscally responsible.”
He said he doesn’t “have a strong position one way or the other” on Champions Ridge, but said the project was “intriguing.”
“I do know the city needs youth ball fields — they’re outdated — and the adult softball fields, I have talked to a few people that support that, and I don’t disagree,” Glaser said. “It could bring economic benefit to Waverly.”
Hangartner said he agrees with the adult softball part.
“Adult softball is kind of hung out to dry here,” he said.
Calling Champions Ridge “a cool idea” he supports, Hangartner also said he wasn’t sure “how we would pay for it.” And he supported the youth ball league’s decision to build new diamonds in the Cedar River Parkway.
“My opinion now is, there’s one last straw, and that’s what the fair wants to do,” he said. “If the fair opts out of the original Champions Ridge site, I truly think it’s over.”
If elected, Hangartner said he’d vote to take Bremer Avenue back to four lanes, saying the design was “odd.”
“I’d want to find a way to do it so that it’s timed with when the lanes need to be repainted anyway,” he said. “The three-lane road causes — even now, as we have the other corridor open — I still feel like there’s times of congestion and traffic.”
Hangartner also said he believes the green bridge should be replaced with “a driving, two-lane bridge that can be crossed by cars with sidewalks.” For those who want to preserve it, Hangartner suggested putting pieces of it in a nearby park.
“Why Waverly hasn’t been able to address it is puzzling,” he said. “I think Waverly needs that crossing there.”
Glaser said he thinks the green bridge repair or replacement will come up soon, simply due to the timing of the Bremer Avenue bridge’s reconstruction in the next few years. But he declined to take a position on it.
“I think it would be selfish of a potential council member to make that decision without having all of the information,” Glaser said.
Ward 4
Before incumbent retiree Mike Sherer can claim another term on the council, he’ll have to best challenger Heather Beaufore, a registered nurse who works for Waterloo Community Schools in the district’s Career Center.
“It’s almost like we have two slates — the incumbents, and the other group that is fairly unified in thinking differently,” Sherer, 77, said. “I think what I’m happiest about in the last four years, we simply — to borrow a phrase — have kept Waverly moving, and moving forward in a healthy direction.”
But it wasn’t in the direction that Beaufore, 40, thinks the council should be going.
“I saw a lot of controversy and communication issues between the citizens and the council,” she said. “I feel like there was a lot of, — how can I say this kindly? — boundary issues and respect issues at council meetings.”
Beaufore, like a few other challengers, particularly noticed that during the heated Bremer Avenue discussions.
“My concern with the three versus four lane is the way the City Council went about making it a three lane all of a sudden,” she said. “That, I think, upset a lot of citizens, and I don’t feel that was the correct way to do it, nor was there any explanation as to why they did it.”
Sherer said he challenged that assumption.
“’They don’t listen to the citizens’ — well, the citizens are a large group of people,” Sherer said. “The second thing was, there’s all kinds of documentation and research you have to listen to. The DOT has done its homework. Your tax money pays for these guys. They aren’t fly-by-night people, they know something.”
As far as the green bridge, Sherer said he was “tentatively supporting” a two-lane driving crossing in its place, with the old bridge taken out. He said there’s “new urgency” because the city’s main river crossing at Bremer Avenue is scheduled to be removed and replaced soon.
“But we’re not there yet. Maybe some group could change our mind,” he said.
Beaufore said she lived in the city’s southeast side when she was younger, and said even walking access in that neighborhood was “a huge access point.” She said she’d be fine with even a one-lane crossing.
“It really depends on, what funds do we have?” she said. “I certainly don’t want to take anybody’s homes to create a new bridge, but I would really have to listen to the citizens in that area.”
And she said she still supports Champions Ridge, if only for a place for the Bremer County Fair.
“I really want Waverly to be the home of the fair,” Beaufore said, adding she planned to reach out to the youth ball leagues as well. “I think they’re ready to have ball diamonds, have a permanent area for the fair — whatever it takes.”
But Sherer said he didn’t think Champions Ridge was the answer.
“This group has a wonderful idea. ... It would be a good economic boon, and good for the kids, except it’s proven to be so expensive,” he said.
At-large
Challenger Matthew Schneider, best known at City Council meetings for advocating against the DOT’s recommendation to take Bremer Avenue from four lanes to three, is looking to unseat incumbent Edith Waldstein for the at-large post.
“It’s really about restoring the voice of the people,” Schneider, 44, who owns the Neighborhood Home store, said of his campaign.
He said he realized, through fighting the issue of lane reduction, that it was “a symptom of a larger problem” of communication and transparency on the council, he said.
“It’s really just a lack of mutual respect between citizens and the city, just issues they don’t want to talk about, either publicly or privately,” Schneider said.
Waldstein, 68, vice president for enrollment management and an associate professor of humanities at Wartburg College, said she’s most proud of the completion of the Dry Run Creek inflatable dam project, which took hundreds of homes and businesses out of the flood plain, as well as the completion of the Cedar River Parkway.
“It’s a beautiful road, a beautiful bridge. And it’s also helping to serve our traffic needs,” she said.
She said she was also proud of what she called the city’s “excellent maintenance program,” or regular upkeep of sidewalks, trails, streets and water and sewage infrastructure.
“I’m very proud of that kind of regular, ongoing work because it puts us in a position for us being able to have a vision for the future,” Waldstein said.
She said she hoped both youth and adult ball leagues would find a suitable location, noting a task force was slated to bring a proposal to the council in the next couple of weeks. But although she said she was “not happy” to see the city back away from Champions Ridge, she agreed with it.
“I was just not seeing us make any progress on it, neither in terms of the fundraising, nor in the overall business plan and operational plan,” Waldstein said. “It’s been going on for 10 years; that was a long-enough time. I felt that we needed to start over.”
Schneider claimed “the overwhelming majority of citizens support Champions Ridge,” and said he’d be in favor of the project moving forward in conjunction with the youth ball diamonds.
“Whichever way we go on that, Champions Ridge has to be involved in that process,” he said. “They’ve got the most time and passion invested, and if we let them down, the outcome won’t be healthy.”
The issue of the green bridge, he said, was “a bit more complicated” since money was already spent on a design process. He said he was in favor of looking at two-lane bridge options, but declined to stake out a firm position.
“Everyone agrees that it has to come out of there, and it does seem like a majority of citizens want a bridge there,” Schneider said. “But until we can get a look at all the options, I’m unable to make a judgment on it.”
Waldstein said she was in favor of a two-lane vehicular bridge, mostly because the state would likely offer $1 million to help construct it, but also because the Bremer Avenue reconstruction was slated to occur in the next few years and the city would need a crossing.
“I remain open to hearing other views from people, from the neighbors and from businesses in downtown Waverly,” she said.
