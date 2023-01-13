Waverly joins other agencies in opposing carbon pipeline

WAVERLY — Bremer County’s largest municipality has joined a growing list of agencies and individuals to formally oppose a company’s proposal to build a hazardous carbon pipeline.

The Waverly City Council reportedly heard from constituents about the hot button issue. Two councilors stated at Monday’s meeting that originally they questioned how the Navigator CO2 Ventures project concerns the city when the proposed route does not pass within its boundaries.

But the resolution, detailing the council’s objection, ultimately passed 6-0 and is being submitted to the Iowa Utilities Board, the state agency making the determination on whether the company and its project are granted a permit. Councilor Tim Kangas was absent.

Three companies are proposing to build pipelines in Iowa. Navigator is the focus in Northeast Iowa as its pipeline is proposed to pass through Butler, Floyd, Bremer, Buchanan, Hardin, Franklin, Fayette and Delaware counties.

Additionally, the council voted 6-0 in favor of a resolution supporting Bremer County’s proposed ordinance with zoning and land use regulations related to pipelines. That details setbacks from certain structures and emergency response requirements in preparation for the possibility of a pipeline rupture. That has become a well-known worry because of an incident involving a pipeline near the village of Satartia, Mississippi.

After learning about the rupture in 2020, reportedly leaving 49 people hospitalized and causing a few hundred people to evacuate, councilor Ann Rathe said it “made me really think about the potential impact on our city, not just that citizens might be sick or injured but that our first responders – our fire department, our ambulance crew, etc. – are going to be responding.”

She added that the council “needs to think” about its relationship with Bremer County and other smaller cities as well as the potential impact of a pipeline on economic and housing development and other issues of importance like property values.

“I think it’s important for us to talk about it and to think about it as a bigger picture and not just us isolated within the city limits,” said Rathe.

Councilor Matthew Schneider also noted the potential long-term implications including the “stifling” of development on the north end of the city.

“We’re really wanting to grow the north side of the city,” he said. “I wouldn’t be too anxious about building a home that’s a half a mile from a pipeline like this.”

Jerry Dove, a member of the Bremer County Planning and Zoning Commission, said the commissioners, with the help of staff and a specialized attorney, crafted a proposed ordinance, which still needs approval from the Board of Supervisors. The proposal includes controls that fall within the county’s jurisdiction, determining the “direction of economic growth, physically and fiscally” and protecting the safety and well-being of residents.

The commission was “ not trying to create a brick wall through the county,” he said, but acknowledged that the ordinance could put the county at risk of being sued by Navigator.

When Story County and Shelby County passed their ordinances, Dove said “they were sued the following day in federal court by the pipeline companies. Is that going to be the same path we’re on? Very likely.”

Dove noted the entire emergency medical system in Bremer County is “befuddled” by the potential project and planning for a response.

Federal tax incentives, coming out of the last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, are one driver behind the project. Another is a hope of reducing the carbon footprint of ethanol plants.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has been working to develop safety regulations since the Satartia incident, Dove said.

