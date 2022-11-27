Waverly grants lease extension for Bremer County Fair

WAVERLY – The Bremer County Fair Association last week received an extension on its lease with the city, allowing it to host next year's fair on the municipal grounds for possibly its final summer.

The City Council approved the agreement from March 1 until Oct. 31 in a 5-0 vote Nov. 21, with Councilor Brian Birgen abstaining and Councilor Julie Meyers absent.

The fair board has made significant progress on a future site at 300 39th St. N.E. The plan is still to move there in 2024 and leave behind its current home along Fifth Avenue Southwest.

It had been a question of whether the city would allow the organization to host the fair on the municipal land next summer because of concerns that by doing so, it could delay plans for transforming the area involving Memorial Park and the Waverly Golf Course.

“It’s not a big deal for us to extend one more season of the fair,” Administrator James Bronner told the council. “How far after that is probably the main question.”

That query led to a discussion on the future use of the 4-H building and another known as the “Droste Building” on the site in the months to follow.

Officials discussed the possibilities at length with Roy Petersen, the fair project leader, after he gave a glowing update on the groundwork at its future site of more than 50 acres and shared the plan for construction of buildings there.

Petersen was OK with giving up the 4-H building, but described the Droste building as offering a climate-controlled and concrete environment, allowing the fair to generate several thousands of dollars in cash flow every year renting it out for storage.

He asked that the association have access to it beginning Nov. 1, 2023 through April 1, 2024.

However, city officials weren’t ready to give up both buildings because of possibly needing the storage space and maintenance area when it knocks down and rebuilds its nearby dilapidated golf maintenance building.

“I’m just wondering if we need both,” said Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan.

“If we don’t have the Droste and the 4-H building, I’m not sure how we will operate throughout the winter,” he added.

The plan is to revisit the discussion and look into an additional extension at the first council meeting in October.

“I could be mistaken, and maybe the 4-H building will be plenty big for us to (temporarily) use,” said Riordan.

Bronner announced plans to hold a referendum on bonding for a new pool -- "where the largest sum of funds will go” -- for the Memorial Park plans.

Additionally, the council approved the first of three readings of an ordinance regulating food and beverage operation, cart storage and other services on the Waverly Golf Course after buying the Waverly Golf and Country Club.

The club's board, which previously offered those services, is dissolving.

The council also approved the first reading of a revised ordinance instating more limitations on golf carts in the city.

Fair update

Petersen provided an update on the fair’s funds, plans and progress pertaining to its future site. He said the board spent $650,000 “mostly” to purchase the land on 39th Street Northeast and start engineering.

Cole Excavating began groundwork in late April and wrapped up the $1.25 million portion of work in October.

“The momentum is still carrying,” said Petersen. “We finished up $1.1 million excavating, dirt moving project. We made that project walkable for our fairgoers and our duty serving 4-H and FFA students. We laid that down. We made it presentable for people to walk on, and then we also are being good conservationists. There are detention ponds in place, and they’re working.”

Another $150,000 helped install gravel roads.

“That was in 2022; now for 2023. We’re sitting with another $850,000 in the bucket to finish up some of our storm sewer, electric, gas, communications, and that’s going to start in the spring. Bids are going to get released in January of 2023, so we’re moving right into the infrastructure,” said Petersen.

In 2023, the board is continuing to raise funds and hopes to construct a swine building, livestock building, and 4-H/FFA enrichment center and stage, but has a backup plan in case that doesn't all come to fruition.