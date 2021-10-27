Waverly Golf report: $16K raised in Restore Tree campaign, learning center research underway

WAVERLY – An annual report Monday evening provided insight into a lot of good happening at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course.

One of the more uplifting pieces of news from the Waverly Golf Commission’s report was the community’s response to a “substantial” loss of trees in recent years from disease and natural causes.

Sally Thorson, the vice chairperson, reported to City Council that in less than a year more than $16,000 had been raised in support of a two-year campaign, the Restore Tree Fundraiser, to replace as many lost trees as possible.

The goal is to raise $30,000.

Dozens of trees have been lost in recent years, another 57 trees in the previous winter alone.

The “concerning trend” has continued the last five years. The campaign was deemed necessary after staff realized the city’s budget couldn’t make up for the loss of trees on its own, with “the current ratio of trees removed to trees planted no longer being sustainable for our golf course, nor for our community.”

Thorson cited emerald ash borer infestation and pine wood nematode disease as some of the culprits.

“Tree loss this significant causes concerns for our environment, course aesthetics, course playability and on course safety,” she said.

For more information about the campaign, go to www.waverlygolf.com/restore-fundraiser.

In addition to the fundraiser, Thorson reaffirmed a previous goal that “research is underway to determine the viability of a golf learning center in Memorial Park if such space becomes available.”

“The golf commission is doing lots and lots of research to have very good information before offering any suggestions,” she said.

Game improvement is a “fundamental part of introducing new golfers to the game as well as retaining current golfers.” Earlier in her report, she noted one example of an especially gifted golfer who is emblematic of this statement.

“Shell Rock junior golfer, and a Waverly-Shell Rock member of the golf team, Hogan Hanson, won the individual state championship, and then this fall, he was recognized by the PGA as the Iowa top junior golfer,” she said. “That tells you right there in a small, little nutshell, golf is growing in Waverly. The youth have been coming up, and they are golfing well, and they enjoy this course.”

Councilman Matthew Schneider asked about the state of the golf course, year over year, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last calendar year, we said we had the fourth highest attendance that we’ve ever had and we actually surpassed our record about a month ago, so we are far and away still doing well,” said Pro Shop Manager Jordan David.

Play is up 19.5% over the last year because of new golfers, and the overall number of daily and season pass rounds played.

“Everybody’s playing more golf at this time,” he said.

July 2020 was the single highest month of merchandise sales in the course’s history with $18,129 in sales at the pro shop, the commission reported. The pro shop sold 98 fall passes, beginning in September 2020, more than tripling the previous record of 31 passes in 2013.

The commission works with city staff on an annual budget that supports the operation of the golf course, pro shop, and other related operations. It also drafts a long-term capital improvement program, and establishes the course’s fees and charges.

