Waverly goes with simple aestetic look, not over the top for new Bremer Avenue Bridge

WAVERLY — The city’s elected officials preferred a simpler aesthetic look for the replacement Bremer Avenue bridge during discussions this week on possible enhancements.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has deemed the current bridge, which crosses the Cedar River downtown, near the end of its useful life. The agency says it is most cost effective to replace rather than repair the bridge.

Adding plinths – foundational pieces for a flat surface or artistic creation – to four new overlook areas originally was considered a possibility, according to Councilor Rodney Drenkow.

He led the discussion during a City Council meeting Monday on adding improvements beyond what’s considered “integral.” Drenkow also threw out the idea of adding “bridge entrance markers.”

“You know the beauty is the river, so the more stuff that we add to this, the more we take away,” said Councilor Matthew Schneider. “I think the cleaner, the simpler, the better.”

The plinths could support a canopy structure, an art project, or other vertical structures.

“I think you’d have to have people going by on a regular basis to pick up the garbage that gets left on them – you know, people setting something down and walking away,” Schneider said.

Councilor Brian Birgen said he’d be more willing to go with the pedestals “if we had a good vision” for what they could support. But without that plan, there was nothing providing “inspiration” for including them.

“I wouldn’t put them in there because you’re gonna have to shovel around it,” said Councilor Anne Rathe.

Although there was no green light given on the pedestals, the council did make some other decisions on beautification.

They reached consensus on adding a thin veneer brick siding to separate the pedestrian traffic from the vehicular traffic.

Additionally, the overlooks, which the current bridge lacks, will be an ellipse shape rather than the original trapezoid included in the rendering.

The rounded edge, versus the pointed corner, could possibly be safer because, as one councilor noted, people may have the tendency to pose near them, similar to how the main characters did in a famous scene of the movie “Titanic.”

The rounded area may be more practical for snow removal and in case other utility equipment needs to get in there.

The council also picked a “flow” railing design, one created through a contrast of dark and light rods. One consideration was a completely transparent acrylic panel.

“It matches the signage that we’re putting in all over town with the parks and sort of the curvy design that’s on the new park signs,” said Rathe.

For Birgen, the “flow” design reminded him of the “Shades of Rhythm” Amphitheater in Kohlmann Park.

Drenkow said the costs for the additional beautification would be covered by the DOT.