Waverly council to consider issuing up to $1.5 million in sales tax revenue bonds

WAVERLY — The City Council could issue up to $1.5 million in revenue bonds to fund the rest of a ball diamond project.

Debt incurred for the final phase of the new Cedar River Park would be repaid with the city’s 1% local option sales tax proceeds. The council set the vote for 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at City Hall, 200 First St. N.E.

“If we truly want to get this finished by April, which I think everybody does, there’s not a lot of choice,” Administrator James Bronner told the council earlier this month. “We will front it and find a way to get it paid back and go forward.”

Fundraising or grants could help with payments. But he noted in an email that he’s “done a cash flow analysis of the fund to make sure it could incur the expected payments and still sustain an adequate fund balance.”

The sales tax proceeds can only be used for streets and bridges; trail, river or park related improvements and infrastructure; and public safety vehicles and related equipment, according to a resolution the council approved. Earlier this month, the council awarded $1.05 million in construction contracts necessary to bring the new sports complex, at 602 Cedar River Parkway, to the finish line.

The “vertical infrastructure” projects consist of new dugouts, handrails, press boxes, restrooms, a maintenance building and concession stand. The improvements will accompany the eight ball diamonds for youths of all abilities to play baseball and softball, constructed in previous phases.

Lights, camera, action: 'The College Tour' films for an upcoming episode featuring UNI Beginning Monday, a small filming crew took their lights and cameras to the University of Northern Iowa to capture scenes involving 10 different students.

The fields could open as soon as the spring, when phase three construction is expected to wrap up. The installation of an all-inclusive playground at the park, scheduled for the summer of 2023, will not impact the opening of the fields.

Bronner anticipates the bonds maturing “most likely” in seven years.

SmartHer Conference helps bridge financial literacy gap 150-200 people heard from keynote speaker Manisha Thakor, a financial literacy advocate for women, and also two expert panels.

Water and sewer projects are other instances when funding has come from the city selling revenue bonds, according to Bronner.

A Cedar River Park community fundraising campaign previously raised more than $1.2 million. Those funds went toward previous phases of the project, he noted.

In other business, the council:

Authorized the city to receive the title for the Waverly-Shell Rock Soccer Association’s complex, which is across the street from the ball diamonds. The organization will lease the fields from the city for $15 per year for five years and be responsible for ongoing expenses related to operation and maintenance.

Accepted an Iowa Department of Transportation grant that will cover 65% of the cost for reconstructing a taxi lane at the municipal airport. The total estimated cost of the project is $328,750.

Finalized the aesthetic design for the new Bremer Avenue Bridge to be constructed by the DOT.

Discussed and consented to having future conversations about amending a golf cart ordinance. The talks come after the adoption of an ordinance earlier this year allowing for all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles on local streets, termed by many as the “UTV ordinance.”