Waverly council puts final nail in coffin for city's 'Green Bridge'

WAVERLY — Say goodbye to Waverly’s “Green Bridge.”

After a public hearing during which no one spoke, the City Council voted unanimously to accept a bid from a southern Minnesota company to remove the centenarian span on Third Street Southeast.

The city received five bids for the project ranging from $165,300 to $495,000, and ultimately went with the lowest bid, from Minnowa Construction out of Harmony, Minnesota. The total cost of the project will be $262,900 and includes design and administration work. The money will come from last year’s city loan proceeds.

Councilor Ann Rathe said she still believes there is a need for a crossing of some sort in that part of town, but that the most common comment she received was that the city just needed to move forward toward a goal.

“This bridge saga has been going on, for what, 20 years, so that’s the most common comment I’ve been getting,” Rathe said.

Council member Brian Birgen said he was contacted by members of the local historic preservation commission to ensure that salvaging rights were part of the contract, and received acknowledgment from city staff that it was.

Preserving the memory of the bridge was an important piece of the path to its removal. In August, the council approved a memorandum of agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Iowa State Historic Preservation Office and the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission. The agreement outlines each party’s responsibility in removing the bridge. The Army Corps granted the city the needed permit to remove the bridge dependent on the fulfillment of the rest of the MOA. The city is tasked with removing the bridge and giving $10,000 to the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission for signage, a bronze plaque and a stereoscopic viewer on the site, pending a successful $10,000 fundraising campaign. The historic preservation group will ensure the commemorative items are installed in South Riverside Park.

The Third Street Southeast Bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.

Built in 1917, the bridge spans the Cedar River and connects the Old Fourth Ward Historic District to Brookwood Park. The 363-foot bridge is a well-preserved example of a steel, 8-panel, riveted Pratt truss design, a style invented in 1844 by Thomas and Caleb Pratt. It’s characterized by vertical supports that slope downward toward the bridge’s center.

At the time of its construction, the bridge carried automobile traffic across the Cedar River to Waverly’s southeast side for residential housing expansion and population growth, and served as an alternative route through town when rail traffic blocked access to the Bremer Avenue Bridge.

The bridge’s historical significance also stems from its Pratt truss design, which reflects national bridge building trends before and after the turn of the 20th century, according to its nomination form for historic preservation. Today, it is one of three surviving bridges fabricated and installed in Iowa by the Illinois Steel Bridge Company of Jacksonville, Illinois.

The bridge has been updated or repaired several times since the 1950s, when its wood decking was overlaid with asphalt. It was painted green for the first time in 1962 and became known thereafter as the “Green Bridge.”

According to the city, during the biennial inspection in February 2015, inspectors recommended that the bridge be closed immediately to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic after advanced corrosion was found on key bearings.

In 2016, the City Council voted to repair it, but that never advanced past a February 2017 public hearing on the topic. In late spring that same year, several councilors sought a discussion on constructing a new pedestrian bridge in the same location. In September 2017, the council approved moving forward with construction, but the next month the engineering design agreement was vetoed by then-Mayor Chuck Infelt.

In March 2020, the council voted to accept $1 million in federal bridge repair/replacement money, but two months later failed to OK a funding agreement. In July 2020 the city OK’d an agreement with engineering firm WHKS to make plans to remove the bridge. Those plans were finalized in February.

The plan is for the bridge to be taken down by the end of this year.

“I’m sad ... but I think it’s the thing we have to do,” said Councilor Julie Meyers. “I appreciate the people with the historical perspective who have at least made a plan for honoring it as much as we can, and I look forward to that.”

