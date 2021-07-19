Waverly Council OKs Croell moving plant

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In response, city’s Community Development Director William Werger reminded the council that the proposed location is in an area the city future land use plan had designated as an industrial park.

Since the zoning request requires three readings to be enacted, the council agreed last week to approve it for the second time, but asked city staff to request a representative of Croell attend Monday’s meeting to answer any questions before the final reading.

The biggest difference — aside from a new, updated plant and look — between old and new is the addition of a reclamation area where rock will be crushed on site.

Vice President Harlan Taylor said Croell plans to store the concrete it digs up until it has enough to warrant crushing it, something that in the past has been done around every two years. It hasn’t been done it at its current facility, Taylor said, because there was no room to store the rock until there was enough to recycle.

The crushing process involves three machines — a couple of excavators and a portable crusher. Those would only be operated during business hours, and like in the rest of Croell’s operations, water would be used to keep the dust down. Taylor also said he didn’t anticipate any increase in truck traffic at the new plant.