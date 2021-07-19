Waverly Council OKs Croell moving plant

Croell Inc., a ready mix concrete supplier that’s been in business in Waverly for decades at its Seventh Avenue Northwest location, is building new digs.
The City Council unanimously approved Monday night rezoning two parcels south of the airport on the east side of Business U.S. Highway 218 from agricultural to heavy industrial for the new plant. Croell plans to buy the land from Reroer LLC and construct a new ready mix facility and reclamation area, where it will store and eventually crush concrete to reuse or sell.
The rezoning was also recommended for approval by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
Monday night’s discussion was a continuation of last week’s, when a resident spoke against the project as it would located near his property and several council members had lots of questions about the new plant.
At its July 12 meeting, Matt Steuer, who lives on 35th Street Northwest, near the planned new plant, told the council he was concerned about dust, noise and traffic concerns.
He noted that with a new school and yard waste facility within a half-mile of the plant, traffic and safety would be an issue. He also pointed out that Croell was asking to convert prime ag land in Bremer County into industrial use.
“That’s some of the highest-rated cropland in the county,” Steuer said.
In response, city’s Community Development Director William Werger reminded the council that the proposed location is in an area the city future land use plan had designated as an industrial park.
Since the zoning request requires three readings to be enacted, the council agreed last week to approve it for the second time, but asked city staff to request a representative of Croell attend Monday’s meeting to answer any questions before the final reading.
The biggest difference — aside from a new, updated plant and look — between old and new is the addition of a reclamation area where rock will be crushed on site.
Vice President Harlan Taylor said Croell plans to store the concrete it digs up until it has enough to warrant crushing it, something that in the past has been done around every two years. It hasn’t been done it at its current facility, Taylor said, because there was no room to store the rock until there was enough to recycle.
The crushing process involves three machines — a couple of excavators and a portable crusher. Those would only be operated during business hours, and like in the rest of Croell’s operations, water would be used to keep the dust down. Taylor also said he didn’t anticipate any increase in truck traffic at the new plant.
Those answers seemed to satisfy councilors.
“I speak for myself as well as most of the community, I think,” said Mayor Adam Hoffman. “We thank you for keeping your business in town.”