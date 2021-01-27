Waverly council member asks city to consider new voting system

Several smaller communities in the U.S. also used ranked choice voting, according to Fair Vote, which advocates for the practice, claiming it “makes democracy more fair and functional.”

But no cities in Iowa have adopted the practice, meaning Waverly would be in uncharted territory.

Christopher Larimer, associate professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa, said ranked choice voting was so new he didn’t know much about it, or even whether Iowa would allow it.

“My understanding is it’s up to localities, but I don’t know if there are restrictions. I don’t know if they would need permission from the state,” Larimer said.

He noted Birgen was right that avoiding a separate runoff election would save the city thousands of dollars, but said the city would also have to factor in spending money updating ballots and getting machines that could read ranked-choice ballots, as well as holding voter education drives for residents on the new process.