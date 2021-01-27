Waverly council member asks city to consider new voting system

WAVERLY — Saying it would save the city money, a Waverly council member is asking staff to see if so-called instant runoff voting would be feasible for the city to undertake.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen, who noted he was currently teaching a Wartburg College class called “The Mathematics of Democracy,” said he and his students were discussing voting systems when the topic of instant runoff voting came up.
The voting method, also called ranked-choice voting, lets voters rank their top candidates in a single-seat election involving more than two candidates. If no candidate gets a majority, instant runoff voting automatically eliminates the candidate with the fewest votes, and voters who picked that candidate as their top choice then have their second-choice votes counted.
Birgen said that discussion gave him the “wild idea” of implementing it in municipal elections in Waverly.
“I would like our city staff to research, can it be implemented in Waverly with our existing technology?” Birgen asked during the council updates portion of Monday’s City Council study session. “If we can save ourselves a runoff election, it will save us money.”
Instant runoff voting is used in some elections in Australia, India and Ireland, as well as the U.S. states of Alaska and Maine and cities like Minneapolis, St. Paul and San Francisco. New York City will begin instant runoff voting this year.
Several smaller communities in the U.S. also used ranked choice voting, according to Fair Vote, which advocates for the practice, claiming it “makes democracy more fair and functional.”
But no cities in Iowa have adopted the practice, meaning Waverly would be in uncharted territory.
Christopher Larimer, associate professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa, said ranked choice voting was so new he didn’t know much about it, or even whether Iowa would allow it.
“My understanding is it’s up to localities, but I don’t know if there are restrictions. I don’t know if they would need permission from the state,” Larimer said.
He noted Birgen was right that avoiding a separate runoff election would save the city thousands of dollars, but said the city would also have to factor in spending money updating ballots and getting machines that could read ranked-choice ballots, as well as holding voter education drives for residents on the new process.
“It seems like Maine is out in front trying (instant runoff voting), and I think it’s gone over fairly well,” Larimer said. “It takes a little bit of time to get everybody up to speed on how it works, because it is pretty different. But it seems like it’s starting to get traction.”
