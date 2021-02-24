Waverly council looking to gauge interest before deciding on special election

WAVERLY — Before scheduling a $2,000 special election to replace a departing council member, the city wants to know if anyone is interested in being appointed to the job.

Councilman Kris Glaser, the Ward 2 representative, announced in December he is leaving this summer to move with his family to Des Moines, where he now works as the chief financial officer for Primary Health Care, a nonprofit community health care center.

Glaser has continued to attend City Council meetings via Zoom, as do the other council members. His last day on council will be May 31.

Glaser’s fellow council members debated whether to appoint someone from Ward 2 to serve until November, when city elections would replace the appointee, or hold a special election to fill out the remainder of Glaser’s term until Jan. 2, 2024. June 1 is the earliest an election can be held. It would cost around $2,000

“If there’s only one person that’s expressing an interest, I would certainly have no problem in appointing that single person,” Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas said at Monday’s study session meeting. “But if there’s more than one that’s expressing interest, I don’t really feel that it’s our place to kind of pick and choose who that would be.”