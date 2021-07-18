Waverly council considers traffic control at site of pedestrian accident

When Waverly City Councilwoman Heather Beaufore was 13, she was struck by a car on Bremer Avenue on the city’s west side.
Memories of that experience flooded back to Beaufore when she heard about 12-year-old Izzy Luck, who was struck by an SUV as she was attempting to cross Fourth Street Southwest (Business Highway 218) at Seventh Avenue near Memorial Park in late June.
Luck remains hospitalized at the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. No charges have been filed against the driver of the SUV, 57-year-old Eric J. Pruhs, but a search warrant was executed last week, according to Bremer County District Court documents. Since the warrant is sealed, there is no record of what was searched.
Friends of the Luck family filed a petition on Change.org after Izzy’s mother approached the city about installing a crosswalk at the intersection, but have “not made progress,” according to the petition, which now has more than 2,300 signatures.
“My wife and I greatly appreciate the support from everyone,” wrote Nate Luck, Izzy’s father, on the petition. “We strongly believe that even if a crosswalk at this location were to prevent just a single tragedy like we are facing in the next 100 years then it is worth putting one in.”
Several petitioners were in attendance at Tuesday’s council meeting at the behest of organizer Klint Marler. Mayor Adam Hoffman began the discussion by reminding those in the audience that the public could not present comments on the issue and that there would no action taken on the matter that night.
Beaufore acknowledged she was one of two councilors who requested having the discussion.
“This really hits home for me,” she said, noting that it took years before the city took any action on making the area where she was struck as a teenager safe for pedestrians. “I feel like we should not hesitate on this.”
But putting in some sort of control at an intersection is more complicated than it seems on its face.
Public Works Director Mike Cherry said the state’s Department of Transportation would need to get involved should the city determine it wants a controlled intersection. In order for the DOT to even consider such a move, the city would need to provide one of a possible 11 “warrants,” or reasons, for a traffic signal.
And traffic signals do not reduce the number of accidents that happen in the area, he said. In fact, they can increase them. There are traffic signals at all the intersections where the city logs the most traffic accidents, he said.
The city is nearly finished with a traffic study and Cherry plans to present the results, which will include not only traffic counts but pedestrian numbers as well, to the council in two months. However, while the Fourth Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue intersection — which has a pedestrian crossing — was included in that study, the crossing at Seventh Avenue was not, and so no data for that spot will be included in the results.
Another potential complication is Memorial Park, which the city has slated for a redesign in the future. Right now, fencing at the border of the park along Fourth breaks for a driveway right at the intersection of Seventh, making it a natural exit point for park-goers. But that may not be there in the future, depending on the redesign, which would then render anything the council does to control the intersection unnecessary.
Cherry estimates that an enhanced pedestrian crosswalk, like that at Fifth Avenue, would likely meet with quick approval of the DOT since it would not require a “warrant” report. Cherry said the project would not require digging up either street, and would probably take about two to three months to install, assuming the needed materials are available. Each enhanced crosswalk would likely cost around $15,000-$20,000.
“Clearly you don’t want to stop traffic any more than you need to,” said Councilor Rodney Drenkow. “But this is a situation where it’s shown some of these intersections are really dangerous to cross.”