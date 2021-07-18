Waverly council considers traffic control at site of pedestrian accident

The city is nearly finished with a traffic study and Cherry plans to present the results, which will include not only traffic counts but pedestrian numbers as well, to the council in two months. However, while the Fourth Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue intersection — which has a pedestrian crossing — was included in that study, the crossing at Seventh Avenue was not, and so no data for that spot will be included in the results.

Another potential complication is Memorial Park, which the city has slated for a redesign in the future. Right now, fencing at the border of the park along Fourth breaks for a driveway right at the intersection of Seventh, making it a natural exit point for park-goers. But that may not be there in the future, depending on the redesign, which would then render anything the council does to control the intersection unnecessary.

Cherry estimates that an enhanced pedestrian crosswalk, like that at Fifth Avenue, would likely meet with quick approval of the DOT since it would not require a “warrant” report. Cherry said the project would not require digging up either street, and would probably take about two to three months to install, assuming the needed materials are available. Each enhanced crosswalk would likely cost around $15,000-$20,000.