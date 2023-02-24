WAVERLY — Library enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice this week.

They reportedly lobbied the City Council and were successful in gaining buy-in from a majority of the members when it came time Monday to decide whether to issue $700,000 in general obligation bonds to help offset the cost for the previously estimated $2.4 million in renovations and expansion to the Waverly Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave.

A contentious discussion at the dais ended in the item passing 4-2, with Councilmembers Matthew Schneider and Heather Beaufore dissenting. Rodney Drenkow was absent.

Some councilmembers questioned the need to discuss the “no-brainer” and the importance of taking on the debt for the sake of a community hotspot that was built in 1998 and needs to expand to continue meeting the growing needs of Waverly.

“When I was a kid, I loved going to the library but the library was just about books and, usually, I was the only person my age in the library,” said Councilmember Ann Rathe. “But you know it’s become a community center and there aren’t that many places where anybody can walk in the door regardless of what color you are, your socioeconomic status and even whether you can read and write.”

The opposition was not because of a lack of recognition in the importance of the library, though. It came out of a belief that councilmembers had to make the “difficult” decision to not prioritize the project.

Administrator James Bronner said the municipality is in a “very strong” financial position. But Schneider emphasized that the country’s economy is not helping any municipalities’ budget due to inflation and rising interest rates.

“We’re looking at a financial storm,” said Schneider. “If we don’t handle this properly, I think we could run into a very serious situation.

“I want to make sure that we’re prepared so that in the 2025-26 budget we do have a little bit more runway. After that runway’s gone, then we have to start cutting staff or rapidly hiking taxes,” he added.

Beaufore questioned whether it was “necessary” to include the debt in the city’s budget when other funding options exist and “a lot of generous people” already are supporting it.

The library’s foundation and a fundraising campaign had expected to generate another $1.4 million, or $700,000 each, while the remaining $300,000 could come from grants.

During one heated exchange, Beaufore asked whether all the important experiences described by others, including two young users of the library earlier in the meeting, “go away if we don’t do this expansion?”

“If we’re talking about, you know, what will happen, what will they lose if they don’t have this expansion, well, they won’t lose anything as much as there will be lost opportunities for things that we can’t do,” Councilmember Brian Birgen replied.

Earlier, Birgen explained why he believed councilmembers had a “unique opportunity” in front of them: Because the city’s commitment would help with obtaining grants and receiving private donations for the project.

“We’re committing $700,000 but the impact is more than $700,000,” Birgen said.

“I’d like to point out that we had a $700,000 bond for ball diamonds that passed unanimously. It seems to me that if we can have a $700,000 bond for ball diamonds, we can put down $700,000 for the library,” he added.