Waverly Council asks city to come up with citywide sidewalk infill plan

The council is expected to consider the 2021 sidewalk infill program at its March 19 meeting, after which lot owners would be notified and encouraged to install sidewalk at their own expense. If not completed by the fall of 2021, the city would install and assess owners for the cost.

“It’s kind of council’s decision: How much do you want to push the development of sidewalks?” asked City Administrator James Bronner.

Ward 5 member Tim Kangas, who was absent Monday, wrote a letter read by Mayor Adam Hoffman stating he believes the city should be more forceful with developers on installing sidewalks, even if the lots aren’t built upon.

“To allow lot buyers to wait because it saves a little money for them is a disservice to those who have homes built,” Hoffman read from Kangas’ letter. But, Kangas noted, “I would hesitate to force sidewalks until there is a comprehensive plan in place.”

Ward 1 member Brian Birgen said he thought “the sidewalk into the cornfield probably isn’t a priority,” referring to the Impala subdivision, and also thought eight vacant lots along Monaghan Drive in the Rolling Hills subdivision could also wait.