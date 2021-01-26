Waverly Council asks city to come up with citywide sidewalk infill plan

WAVERLY — With several areas of the city missing sidewalks and gaps in the sidewalks in a few subdivisions, the Waverly City Council has asked city staff to come up with a plan to fill in missing sidewalks throughout the city.
Mike Cherry, Waverly’s city engineer, presented a list of sidewalk gaps to the council during its monthly study session Monday. He noted the council takes it up every other year in January, per city code.
“Every couple of years we go through a list of parcels that are undeveloped that should have a sidewalk,” Cherry said. “Sometimes there’s a good reason, sometimes not.”
The city has had a requirement for sidewalks to be built on any constructed lot in a subdivision since 2013, but not for vacant lots.
Those lots — sometimes vacant for years while owners await development — constituted the bulk of the parcels Cherry showed the council in subdivisions like Centennial Oaks, Stone Haven, Copper Ridge, High Point and Rolling Hills.
Others, like in Hickory Heights, Eliasen, Stone Haven and Impala, had either gotten waivers to not build sidewalk over the years despite being developed, or were not built for other reasons. In Impala, a northeast Waverly subdivision, the sidewalk ends at a vacant lot next to a farm field.
“This is where prior councils have said, ‘Well, there’s really no urgency or pressing need’” to make the owner build a sidewalk, Cherry said.
The council is expected to consider the 2021 sidewalk infill program at its March 19 meeting, after which lot owners would be notified and encouraged to install sidewalk at their own expense. If not completed by the fall of 2021, the city would install and assess owners for the cost.
“It’s kind of council’s decision: How much do you want to push the development of sidewalks?” asked City Administrator James Bronner.
Ward 5 member Tim Kangas, who was absent Monday, wrote a letter read by Mayor Adam Hoffman stating he believes the city should be more forceful with developers on installing sidewalks, even if the lots aren’t built upon.
“To allow lot buyers to wait because it saves a little money for them is a disservice to those who have homes built,” Hoffman read from Kangas’ letter. But, Kangas noted, “I would hesitate to force sidewalks until there is a comprehensive plan in place.”
Ward 1 member Brian Birgen said he thought “the sidewalk into the cornfield probably isn’t a priority,” referring to the Impala subdivision, and also thought eight vacant lots along Monaghan Drive in the Rolling Hills subdivision could also wait.
“But any of those places where we see one or two vacant lots breaking up the sidewalk, I think it’s reasonable for us to expect a sidewalk to be put in,” Birgen said. “Either build something, or put the sidewalk in for everyone else.”
Ward 2 member Kris Glaser noted the pandemic recession might put owners in a bind this year.
“Probably right now there are not a lot of people that have the kind of funds to put in a sidewalk that could be several thousand dollars,” Glaser said.
At-large member Matthew Schneider agreed, and said forgoing infill for 2021 could allow the city to consider a citywide plan.
“I wonder if this isn’t an opportunity to get that on paper and see what that looks like,” he said.
Cherry said he could have his staff put together a draft policy that would consider several factors of sidewalk infill, including financial hardship and feasibility, and bring that before council. Ward 3 member Rodney Drenkow said it would also have to consider older areas of the city.
“Total infill — that’s not gonna work in the Third Ward,” he said, noting it might require uprooting large old trees and other considerations.
But Schneider speculated there might be ways city staff could “think outside the box” and still get sidewalks everywhere.
“Perhaps there’s a creative way of getting the Third Ward and the whole city tucked away. I’d be in favor of that,” Schneider said.
5 times Waverly City Council meetings were definitely not boring in 2020
Think Waverly City Council discussions are snooze fests? You won't after reading about these five meetings staff writer Amie Rivers wrote about in 2020.
Though one council member advocated for an outright ban and another for leaving the law alone, Waverly is on track to limit displays of fireworks within city limits to just three days in early July, rather than two weeks.
A recently-formed task force on diversity and equity isn't quite ready to tackle the issue of a Charles City high school baseball player receiving racial taunts in Waverly over the summer.
WAVERLY — A city council member used the council member comments portion of Monday’s meeting to advocate for a COVID-19 policy that public hea…
The Waverly City Council affirmed an existing resolution mandating face masks in city buildings on Monday, seemingly to quiet a critic in their midst.
Even as the number of residents with active cases of coronavirus is higher in Bremer County than elsewhere, a resolution simply affirming the governor's latest proclamation became contentious at a city council work session.