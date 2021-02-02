Waverly council approves 35 new guns for police department, affirms mask mandate

WAVERLY — The Waverly Police Department’s arsenal is getting an upgrade.
The City Council approved the department’s purchase of 17 SIGM400 rifles and 19P320 pistols, with accessories, from Sig Sauer on a unanimous vote.
The cost of $51,528.20 will be slightly offset by the sale of old weapons to Davison Gun Shop of Janesville for around $10,350, according to Waverly Police Chief Richard Pursell.
The money will come out of the police department’s capital equipment budget, with help from a local government relief grant, Pursell told the council.
“We’re using a little bit of that to make this purchase,” he said.
Pursell noted the new guns will be swapped out as a “one for one replacement,” and said in a memo the new pistols will be easier to fire, have a better grip and lower receiver and take lower-cost .9 mm ammunition rather than .40 caliber.
The new rifles will have threading to allow officers to add suppressors to them, which Pursell said would help protect officers’ hearing, as well as allow optics, which Pursell wrote “is vital to maximize the likelihood of officers to hit their targets.”
“It’s a lot of advantages that we just don’t have with ours,” he told the council.
Pursell also noted that having one manufacturer’s guns, in this case Sig Sauer, allows officers to more easily train on the weapons, and gives the department’s armorer an easier task in repairing the guns.
“When I first saw this on the agenda, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what do we need all the firepower for? Are we gonna invade Shell Rock?” Ward 3 Councilman Rodney Drenkow said, adding he received a few questions from the public. But, he noted, “I think you make a very strong case here to do this purchase now.”
Mayor Adam Hoffman asked Pursell if the police department no longer used shotguns, which Pursell said was true.
“There are departments that still carry them,” he said, but noted rifles were “a lot more precise” for what Waverly needed.
In other council business, members voted 6-1 — with at-large member Matthew Schneider casting the lone no vote — to reaffirm their mask requirement in city-owned buildings.
Ward 1 member Brian Birgen noted that of the state’s first three cases of a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19, one was in Bremer County.
“I think now is not a good time to be relaxing any of our mask mandates,” he said. He said he hoped the vaccines work against the new strain as well. “I’m afraid it’s going to be a long time before we get back to any sense of normalcy.”