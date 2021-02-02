Waverly council approves 35 new guns for police department, affirms mask mandate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pursell also noted that having one manufacturer’s guns, in this case Sig Sauer, allows officers to more easily train on the weapons, and gives the department’s armorer an easier task in repairing the guns.

“When I first saw this on the agenda, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what do we need all the firepower for? Are we gonna invade Shell Rock?” Ward 3 Councilman Rodney Drenkow said, adding he received a few questions from the public. But, he noted, “I think you make a very strong case here to do this purchase now.”

Mayor Adam Hoffman asked Pursell if the police department no longer used shotguns, which Pursell said was true.

“There are departments that still carry them,” he said, but noted rifles were “a lot more precise” for what Waverly needed.

In other council business, members voted 6-1 — with at-large member Matthew Schneider casting the lone no vote — to reaffirm their mask requirement in city-owned buildings.

Ward 1 member Brian Birgen noted that of the state’s first three cases of a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19, one was in Bremer County.