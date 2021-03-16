Waverly Council approves 2-year, 10% increases in sewer rates, smaller hike in solid waste rates

WAVERLY — Sewer rates are set to rise beginning in June, in part to help offset the costs for improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

The Waverly City Council on Monday unanimously approved a 10% rate hike for both the upcoming 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years.

City Administrator James Bronner said he didn’t think anybody should be surprised by the increases, noting Waverly’s treatment facility needs more than $11 million in improvements to come into compliance with new regulations from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“It’s a good project and we’re very glad that we can cover it with — I don’t want to say ‘minor’ increases by any means at all — but there are a number of cities looking at 25, 30, 40, 50% increases in one year to try to tackle this,” Bronner said.

Construction on those improvements is slated to begin soon, Bronner added, with improvements done “hopefully in a year or two.”