Waverly Council approves 2-year, 10% increases in sewer rates, smaller hike in solid waste rates

WAVERLY — Sewer rates are set to rise beginning in June, in part to help offset the costs for improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
The Waverly City Council on Monday unanimously approved a 10% rate hike for both the upcoming 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years.
City Administrator James Bronner said he didn’t think anybody should be surprised by the increases, noting Waverly’s treatment facility needs more than $11 million in improvements to come into compliance with new regulations from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“It’s a good project and we’re very glad that we can cover it with — I don’t want to say ‘minor’ increases by any means at all — but there are a number of cities looking at 25, 30, 40, 50% increases in one year to try to tackle this,” Bronner said.
Construction on those improvements is slated to begin soon, Bronner added, with improvements done “hopefully in a year or two.”
Currently, the sewer rate is $5.89 per 100 cubic feet of water used for a residential home, according to the city. The new rates would increase that to $6.48 in June, and to $7.13 in June 2022.
The minimum residential charge would rise from $14.43 per month to $15.88 this year, and to $17.47 in 2022. The nonmetered sewer rate — for those connected to city sewer but not to city water — would rise from $35.34 per month to $38.88 per month in June and to $42.78 in June 2022. The new rates do not include state sales tax.
“It’s one of those painful ‘yes’ votes — we have to do it, raise the rates,” said at-large council member Matthew Schneider.
Others agreed the rates were manageable.
“I appreciate city staff planning ahead so, as James said, it can be a gradual ascent in prices,” at-large member Ann Rathe added. “And hopefully, we’ll get a beautiful, new, efficient facility out of it.”
Council members also unanimously approved new solid waste rate hikes of approximately 2.5% each in the next two years, in order to “compensate for fixed inflationary expenses and equipment replacement,” according to city documents.
The increases will vary, and be applied to city garbage, recycling and refuse containers, as well as monthly charges to pick up permanent Dumpsters.