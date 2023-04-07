WAVERLY – City officials put forth lots of effort over the last few years to try and come up with a feasible water quality project through an available state program.

However, they reported to City Council on Monday that they’ve met challenges relating to the targeted area’s ground composition and disagreements over price on the necessary private land that make the plans infeasible.

The city would have taken advantage of funding, similar to a reimbursable grant, through the Iowa’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund to construct the prairie strips needed to mitigate nutrient and nitrate runoff from agriculture land that may adversely affect water quality.

But the council agreed to wave the white flag, voting 6-0 to approve cancellation of “Waverly’s State Revolving Fund Sponsored Local Water Quality Project” for the land in northwest Waverly near the railroad crossings and municipal airport at 20th Street Northwest.

Additionally, it terminated an agreement with WHKS & Co. for engineering work related to a project that city documents indicate was estimated to cost upward of $710,000, although the city could have been eligible for upwards of $1.4 million through the revolving fund.

“That’s the kind of money that I really wish we could have done something with to improve water quality in the area and kind of wish more could have been done. It’s very disappointing,” said Councilmember Brian Birgen.

The city has incurred $30,000 in design, appraisal and geotechnical expenses to date, according to meeting documents.

Administrator James Bronner acknowledged land in general as having been costly, but more specifically referenced “possibly” gold in the ground as one reason why in this case.

He said the city had a second reappraisal done “when the market went up, but just could not get to a number that made sense.” Ultimately, it “got us a lot more than it was going to be, but that’s still not enough.”

“We’re to the point where we think it’s best for everybody involved just be done with this and just to leave it as it is,” said Bronner. “I don’t know if we can even move forward to another project. I think we’re running out of time.”

“A lot of efforts been put into both of these projects, and they just simply did not work. It’s unfortunate, but at this point, we just want to be done with it,” he added.

Planning began back in 2019 for what at first was a project just east of the city. The city pivoted in 2020 to a project in northwest Waverly consisting of about eight acres, and later 34.4 acres with a vision of meandering wetland and prairie.

The wetland component was abandoned because its soil was would not retain the water, and the proposed nitrate and nutrient reduction plan became just focused on prairie.

“Considering the challenges, there is no clear path forward to identifying, developing and completing a newly conceived project in a timely manner. Therefore, the city should consider canceling the SRF Local Water Quality Project due to the absence of a viable and practical project at a reasonable cost,” emphasized City Engineer Mike Cherry in a memo to the City Council.

