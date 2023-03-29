WAVERLY — The City Council weighed in Monday to support recent actions by the Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education to address bullying.

The council approved a resolution, 4-3, backing the school district’s response to complaints about bullying in its buildings. Last week the district developed a goal for improving student safety.

There was pushback, however, and Councilmember Rodney Drenkow’s proposal was debated for 30 minutes before it ultimately passed.

“The city encourages and supports the work of the board of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District to address these issues with meaningful reforms in revising policies for student behavior, providing real and meaningful consequences for the violations of those polices and making the fair and effective enforcement of those policies by the school administration a high priority,” the resolution stated.

Councilmembers Tim Kangas, Ann Rathe and Matthew Schneider dissented. They said it isn’t the city’s place to issue such a statement, but emphasized that their opposition doesn’t mean they don’t support safe schools.

“We are telling them what we want them to do. We’re not just saying we support your efforts. We’re telling them make reforms,” said Kangas. “It’s that extra step.”

Drenkow contended the city should take an interest in bullying in its schools because the public school system is a big reason people decide to raise a family in Waverly. He noted it’s still “100% a school board issue” but is related to the city’s economic vitality.

“The intention here is not to tell the school board what we think they should do,” he said. “The intention here is to say that there is a problem and we think there is a problem, and we support the school board in their obvious efforts to address the problem.”

Bullying is not necessarily a new issue in Waverly, councilmembers said after the meeting. But the school board came up with new goal and some desired outcomes last week to improve student safety after facing substantial public criticism for a lack of discipline in certain cases.

The council’s resolution, which Drenkow said was circulated to multiple “stakeholders” before being finalized, also called attention to the high school’s student exchange opportunities and the “recent events of bullying, discrimination and harassment” resulting in exchange students returning to their home countries early into their stay.

Don Meyer, governor of Rotary District 5970, was in attendance because the exchange program is specifically tied to the Rotary Club. He noted how there was room for improvement after the latest situation.

“I applaud our school district for taking action to get better and improve itself,” said Meyer. One school board member, Charlene Sauer, was present at the council meeting.

Dissenting councilmembers noted it’s virtually unheard of for the council to issue statements on school business.

“It sets a precedent that could invite more resolutions on our part supporting or opposing their business and vice versa. And I’m worried about whether we want to start that trend,” said Rathe.

One of her preferences was to see the issue addressed individually by councilmembers as private citizens, not by the panel as a whole.

Councilmember Heather Beaufore has been vocal at school board meetings and urged other councilmembers to attend them if they truly are interested in the issues.

“Are you going to go to the board meeting and support it and express some of these things? … Maybe you’ve been emailing – maybe it’s not been public, I don’t know – but this (resolution) is a way to publicly support the schools and what they are doing,” she said.

Before voting, the council reworded the resolution to replace the phrase “such incidents do not reflect our values as a caring community, open to people of all nations, races and creeds” with “such incidents do not reflect our values as a caring community, open to all people.”

