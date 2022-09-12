Waverly City Council to consider purchase of Waverly Golf & Country Club property

WAVERLY – The City Council has the opportunity Monday to approve the purchase of real estate owned by the Waverly Golf & Country Club.

If approved at its 7 p.m. meeting, the transfer of the 1.63 acres at 705 Eighth St. S.W. to the city would allow the “entire golf course property and its operation” to be part of the planning for the redevelopment of Memorial Park and the soon-to-be former fairgrounds to the north.

The Waverly Municipal Golf Course and the Waverly Golf & Country Club “are in no way connected” but “do work closely with each other to offer Waverly a top notch golf and country club experience,” states the club’s website.

They share the same building on the country club property. It includes the clubhouse portion owned by the country club, and the pro shop leased by the city from the country club.

Provisions in the proposed agreement include the city’s commitment to building a new pro shop and club on the current site. It would have a bar and restaurant and sufficient space to host golf tournaments and related events including post-tournament meals.

In June, the country club’s members voted in favor of giving up the property amid financial struggles and declining membership.

The nonprofit has about $108,000 in loan obligations. As part of the transfer, the city would pay that off. Its membership is less than a third of what it was a decade ago, according to a letter to members.

The board would provide the personnel and resources needed to operate the club until Dec. 31, and then anticipates dissolving its 301C7 nonprofit corporation by year-end.

In the background has been a civil suit filed against the country club board May 24 by Wesley Gade, its former general manager from October 2019 until June 2021.

A letter from the board to its membership, court documents, and Gade himself, confirmed the suit was settled outside of court.

Gade alleged the club’s board of directors failed to address female employees’ complaints about members sexually harassing them, and then tried to defame Gade after firing him in retaliation for bringing up the harassment concerns.

Gade said he received a check in the mail Tuesday, but could not say the amount because of a nondisclosure agreement. Board President Sarah Claiborne didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Gade said he would have taken the case to trial to bring more attention to the issue. But he said the company’s future dissolution made the legal process more difficult, and the trial wasn’t scheduled until 2024.

He said he has recordings and signed affidavits to back up his claims.

The pending property transfer became public record when the council agenda was released the week of Sept. 5, around the time the suit was settled.

James Bronner, city administrator, said the proposed acquisition has been in the works for a while and this is just “when it got done.” He declined comment on the lawsuit because it wasn’t filed against the city.

A letter to country club members said discussions about the possible property transfer began in December.

Had members not approved the transfer, “the city would move forward with a plan to build a new pro shop, learning center/driving range and cart storage in another location,” said the letter.

The club primarily generates revenue through membership dues, the pro shop lease, event fees, and food and liquor sales.

Its property also includes one-third of the golf course parking lot, tee number one and a cart shed.

“While the golf course is public, many of the leagues and tournaments are limited to country club members,” said city staff in a letter to the council. “The city’s source of revenues is from golf memberships, green fees and cart rentals. It does not control beverage and food sales.

“There are limited opportunities to conduct city sponsored outings, events, leagues and tournaments. It does not control sales of beverages and food during the outings it does sponsor. Combining everything together will maximize the revenues to be raised, especially with the city’s PGA pro (Jordan David) in charge.”

The club board in a Sept. 2 letter to its members said its current general manager, Emma Wagoner, has accepted a new job, and her last day is Sept. 18. A number of its employees have left for school and it does not have enough staff to keep the club open at its preferred level.

“We would love to see us remain open through year-end! There are several golf events scheduled through October,” said the board’s letter. “Our last outside event is Oct. 30. We know we would all like to enjoy the last few months together as a private club.

“We hope to be able to offer some events everyone will get to enjoy. We desperately need staff. Emma is willing to interview and train anyone who applies in the next few weeks. We hope our members will help make this happen! We certainly want our WAGOCO legacy to be cherished and our friendships to continue as we support and anticipate great things moving forward with Jordan (Davis) and the City of Waverly.”