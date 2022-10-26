Waverly City Council talks housing, former Irving school site

WAVERLY — Talks inside City Hall on Monday about an outdated strategic plan quickly shifted toward how to attract new housing to Waverly.

The topic reignited the controversial discussion on bringing residential development to a city-owned former school site.

“As we have new amenities in our community, hopefully a pool, the golf course improvements, everything that we’ve done in this community and the (new) elementary schools coming online, all those wonderful things, this is going to continue to be a problem,” said Mayor Adam Hoffman. “We’re not going to solve it tonight.”

Multiple buildable lots sit vacant in the city, but few contractors are willing to act on them.

Administrator James Bronner said factors range from competition elsewhere, to material costs and the labor shortage.

He’s “cringed” as staff has looked into incentives – tax rebates for instance – because he feels if offered, the city will create the expectation developers always will receive benefits if building.

Bronner noted other cities he’s spoken with have come to regret the precedent it sets.

“I think it’s all possible, but if you have a developer coming, he’s going to hold you hostage and say, ‘Well, you did that for them, we’re not going to build unless we get that benefit,’” Bronner said. “It really does. Once you take the lid off, you can’t put things back in. We’ve resisted and resisted because we’ve been able to still grow. But houses are just not getting built, it’s just handfuls that are being done.”

“I don’t know how to get the builders that are here to jump in and start building,” he added.

Economic Development Director Bill Werger said the need is there, especially for multi-family housing.

“When we start putting up new buildings, we fill them up before they’re finished,” Werger said. “And it keeps happening, right up until the Red Fox (Inn). 34 units were all spoken for two or three months before they were finished.”

Staff meets regularly with builders and tries to figure out what’s driving the hesitation, he said. But “some of the things we can’t solve.”

The topic led to some heated exchanges between councilors on the past efforts to develop housing on the former Washington Irving Elementary School site at 213 Sixth St. S.W. — a triangular, 1.64-acre lot at the corner of Sixth and Second Avenue Southwest.

“If I was going to be in favor of incentives, I’d be in favor of incentives for true affordable housing,” said Councilor Ann Rathe. “Like the Irving site, we talked about needing either a tastefully designed or aesthetically pleasing town home development or smaller houses. … We need true affordable housing, not $500,000, $600,000 houses, because people can’t afford that.”

She pointed out that the Irving site is “prime real estate” because it’s located near downtown, Memorial Park and a Fareway Grocery Store.

But she had to defend how the process unfolded when city officials tried to bring about development there. Councilors Rodney Drenkow and Heather Beaufore felt more could have been done to keep residents in the loop.

“We did a crappy job of bringing the neighborhood in to explain what it was we are looking at building,” said Drenkow.

But, Rathe replied, “It’s impossible to get 100% consensus.” Werger later added that he felt “we addressed every concern they raised.”

Hoffman said he looks forward to reaching a consensus at future meetings on how to “move forward with the Irving property, other properties and just being open minded as a whole – not only council, himself and staff, but the community as well.”

“We can address some of these things together. … We’re going to have differences and we can have our opinions and share those and take them all into consideration, but then at the end of the day, we have to give and take and compromise,” he said.