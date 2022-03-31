Waverly City Council stuck on type of residential development to attract to old school site

WAVERLY – It’s been more than a decade since Washington Irving Elementary School stood prominently near the corner of Second Avenue Southwest and Sixth Street Southwest.

But city officials hope the void will be filled by some type of residential development now that it is in possession of the site.

Staff conducted research and brought forward possible concepts for projects seemingly involving townhouses. However, the City Council gave little direction Monday night when discussing the future of the triangle-shaped, 1.64 acres for an hour at a work session.

Potential options remain to either:

Sell it to a high bidder, which would limit the city’s control of what’s built there.

Establish a development agreement, likely with some type of financial incentive, to get a say in the project.

Develop it on its own with restrictive covenants and then sell the lots.

Solicit ideas from developers who could submit potential projects in accordance with requirements outlined by the city

An informal, Zoom meeting was held with neighbors who reportedly said no to rentals or any type of high density, multi-residential development like duplexes and would prefer smaller, owner-occupied single-family homes to match the character of the area and ensure upkeep of the properties.

“We didn’t even get a chance to send the (request for proposals) out for creative ideas because we showed one thing and everybody freaked out,” said City Administrator James Bronner. “Nobody wanted it. It was all this helter skelter. It was terrible. We didn’t even get a chance to send it out and find out what was possible.”

“Change” in general reportedly was a fear, as well as issues with traffic and parking that might come up as a result.

Last year, the plan was to bring affordable housing to the sector of town, not convert it to commercial or an aesthetically pleasing green space, but cold water was poured on the possibility because of the current market.

“Here we are again,” Bronner added. “It’s the same discussion. We’d like to see what’s out there. We tried that and never even got the chance to send it because of the panic that we incited in this thing. We’ll think of something. We’ll bring back something.”

The school building was razed by the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District after being significantly damaged by the 2008 flood.

The city of Waverly acquired the former school site for $45,000 from the district in 2014 to complete the Dry Run Creek project, according to the City Council packet.

It was kept in in the event it was needed for staging for a Bremer Avenue reconstruction project, said the documents.

Consideration had been given last summer to rezoning the property from R-2 residential, which only permits single-family or duplex housing, to R-3 multiple family residential, which would allow up to four units per dwelling.

“We’ll come up with some alternatives,” said William Werger, community development director and city attorney.

