Waverly City Council OKs purchase of country club property

WAVERLY — Elected leaders had questions Monday, but no concerns were voiced by the public about a plan for the city to take control of the Waverly Golf & Country Club.

City Administrator James Bronner was peppered with questions for about 15 minutes on the future of the property and clubhouse if the city takes control of them, and about some of the provisions in the drafted purchase agreement with the club’s board.

But the City Council ultimately approved the deal for the 1.63 acres at 705 Eighth St. S.W. in a 6-0 vote. Councilor Ann Rathe was absent.

The Waverly Municipal Golf Course and the private club “are in no way connected” but “do work closely with each other to offer Waverly a top notch golf and country club experience,” states the club’s website.

They share the same building on the country club's property, which is one piece of the larger golf course that's owned by the city. While only members have access to the clubhouse, a space in the building is leased by the city for the pro shop.

With the property in the city's possession, the golf course will be “really no different” than "any other golf course run by an Iowa city,” Bronner said.

Before this agreement, “the difference was not having that building" and not having control of food and beverage sales, he said.

“It is truly us being able to fully utilize all the amenities of the course that we should have had long ago in my opinion,” he added. “This allows us to compete with other golf courses, because right now, we don’t have that ability because we don’t control food, beverage or anything of that nature. Now we will. So it gives us an even playing field.”

Councilor Brian Birgen fixated on the “commitment” in the contract – “The city will build a new pro shop and facility on the current site” – questioning if the city was ready to take on the large project and if it had a sense of the cost.

The city would like to include the “entire golf course property and its operation” in planning for the redevelopment of Memorial Park and the soon-to-be former fairgrounds to the north

Bronner emphasized that the city “would want” to build a clubhouse on the site because “that’s an ideal location and part of why we wanted to accomplish it in the first place.” But he also noted that the contract doesn’t mandate building the new facility.

“There is no guarantee you have to do that,” said Bronner. “If a building is renovated or done, that stipulation was that it would be on the site, not that it has to be done.”

Councilor Matthew Schneider asked about how the facility will be operated beginning in 2023 and if city policies are in place to “address things that would need to be addressed in a business like that, such as sexual harassment.”

Personnel policies are in place to take care of such cases, Bronner responded, adding that the clubhouse would be run like any other city facility. However, there are no policies for operating a restaurant or bar because Wavery doesn't currently own one.

“I know there’s been a lot of discussion in the public,” he said. “I don’t really care about a lot of the stuff that’s been discussed. This is about us buying the facility, grounds and the assets – not a culture or anything else – this is just us buying what we are buying.”

Like Birgen, Councilor Julie Meyers focused on the “additional provisions” subsection of the agreement, in particular, that the “new facility will include a bar and restaurant” and asked Bronner to address public concerns that that the city’s facility would take away business from local restaurants and bars.

Bronner deflected any assumption that the facility would turn into a giant nightclub, operating late hours and running like a full-service sit-down restaurant. Rather, it would serve golfers looking for a meal and beverage while playing a round.

“You have some type of beverage. You have some type of food. You’re not going to stop your round in the middle, go downtown, get a burger and fries, come back, have drink and finish your round,” he said. “It’s not going to happen.”

Officials made no direct mention of the recently settled lawsuit between the club’s former general manager Wesley Gade and the board. Gade alleged that the club’s board of directors failed to address female employees’ complaints about members sexually harassing them. Gade said the board then tried to defame him after he was fired in retaliation for bringing up the harassment concerns.

In June, the country club’s members voted in favor of giving up the property amid financial struggles and declining membership. But the proposition has been discussed for at least six months, possibly since December, in closed session.

The nonprofit has about $108,000 in loan obligations. As part of the agreement, the city would pay off those debts.